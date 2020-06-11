Tony Gonzalez's father's day gift guide is worthy of being a Hall of Famer

We love these items, and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Do you want to treat your father as the MVP that he is? Well, NFL Hall of Fame, Fox Sports analyst and host of the popular Wide open podcast Tony Gonzalez it's here to put that plan into action for you.

"Without a doubt being with my family is my favorite part of celebrating Father's Day!" the proud father of four shared with us.

"I think of two specific things when I share tips for giving gifts. I recommend finding an activity that is fun for children, but also something that makes a parent happy," says Tony. "For example, if my children got together to make my favorite dessert, I feel they would find joy in creating something special for me … And then I would eat my favorite dessert! It's a win-win!"

"Secondly, it is important to recognize that sometimes finding the perfect gift can be challenging." "So I like to ask for a list of things to choose from. It still maintains the element of surprise while ensuring that the gift recipient gets something they really want."

Ready to pull a page out of Tony's playbook? Check out their picks for winning gifts below!