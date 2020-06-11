Todd Chrisley Strikes Back Critics After Discussing Race With Chloe

Todd Chrisley You don't have time for any kind of hate.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Chrisley knows best Star announced a new podcast episode with her biracial granddaughter Chloe Chrisley.
"Silent racism, I love how God made me, and that's enough. Today, surprise guest Chloe is with me for a conversation about race and racism in the United States," she shared on Instagram. "In addition to your questions about how the program affects everyday life."
A follower decided to share his point of view in the comments section. "Sorry, I don't like it. Marry your own color. It really sucks kids," wrote the user.
Todd saw the comment and replied. "Hi Patti, I hope the Lord allows you to live long enough to see that color doesn't bother kids, but ignorance and hatred certainly will," wrote Hollywood Unlocked. "I will pray that God will temper your heart and grant you clarity."
As for the last episode of Funny confessionsTodd and Chloe, 7, spoke openly about what is happening in the country.
"I have a black mother and a white father and I love how God made me," Chloe said, recalling a family moment this weekend.
Todd added: "Chloe is seven years old, so Chloe needs to get involved in these conversations at seven because she needs to know that this country, this world as they see it, will see you as a black girl."
the Chrisley knows best Star also added that the most important thing to him when determining friends is how they treat you.
"I have had to open my eyes in many ways to silence racism," admitted Todd.
Chloe is the daughter of Todd's son Kyle Chrisley. In 2016 Todd was awarded full custody of his granddaughter. Since then, he has appeared on the USA Network family show.
"The sweetest gift from God, thank you, dear sir, for each blessing you have given me, for each lesson I learned the hard way, for all the things I was wrong about and for the ability to love, forgive and accept and keep going, "Todd previously shared on Instagram. "THIS CHILD IS OUR BLESSING and we will honor that for every day that is given to us and beyond."
