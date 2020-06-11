Todd Chrisley Strikes Back Critics After Discussing Race With Chloe

Todd Chrisley You don't have time for any kind of hate.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chrisley knows best Star announced a new podcast episode with her biracial granddaughter Chloe Chrisley.

"Silent racism, I love how God made me, and that's enough. Today, surprise guest Chloe is with me for a conversation about race and racism in the United States," she shared on Instagram. "In addition to your questions about how the program affects everyday life."

A follower decided to share his point of view in the comments section. "Sorry, I don't like it. Marry your own color. It really sucks kids," wrote the user.

Todd saw the comment and replied. "Hi Patti, I hope the Lord allows you to live long enough to see that color doesn't bother kids, but ignorance and hatred certainly will," wrote Hollywood Unlocked. "I will pray that God will temper your heart and grant you clarity."