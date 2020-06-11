Todd Chrisley shoots Fan again criticizing his biracial granddaughter

Instagram

While some people applaud him for the message, one person in particular criticizes the 51-year-old star of & # 39; Chrisley Knows Best & # 39; for biracial marriages because 'it really bothers children'.

Up News Info –

Todd Chrisley He won't let you say bad things about his family members. The 51 year old man "Chrisley knows best"The star shoots an Instagram troll who hated her seven-year-old biracial granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, in a post on Wednesday, June 10.

Todd used his platform to talk about racism in the United States. Sharing a selfie of him and Chloe, Todd wrote in the caption: "Silent racism, I love how God made me and it's enough. Today, surprise guest Chloe is with me for a conversation about race and racism in the United States. In addition to her questions about how the show affects everyday life. #chrisleyconfessions OUT NOW on your closest podcast app. "

While some people applauded him for the message, one person in particular criticized Todd for biracial marriages. "Sorry, I don't like it when you marry your own color, it really sucks kids," wrote the detractor in the comment section.

In response to the comment, Todd replied, "Hello Patti, I hope the Lord will allow you to live long enough to see that color does not ruin children, but ignorance and hatred certainly will, I will pray that God will moderate your heart. and he gives you clarity. "

<br />

This is not the only time that Todd talks about some kind of social injustice on his Instagram page. Prior to this, Todd shared a message from Nelson Mandela saying: "No one is born hating another person because of the color of their skin, their background, or their religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to do so." hate, you can teach them to love, because love reaches the human heart more naturally than its opposite. "

<br />

Captioning the image, Todd said: "It is such a simple path to take, but the path is less traveled, I will live the years that my God has left me with love, compassion, honesty and transparency, what you see is what you get, and I will make sure that my life is full of inclusive behavior, that my children and grandchildren see what true love is like for all human beings. "