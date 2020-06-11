Todd Chrisley reunites a racist troll for commenting under a photo of him and his biracial granddaughter

"Not on my watch!" "Chrisley Knows Best,quot; star Todd Chrisley had to shut down a racist troll for leaving a hate message under a photo of him and his granddaughter.

Todd made a post promoting a new podcast episode with his biracial granddaughter Chloe Chrisley, in which they discussed racism in the United States.

"Silent racism, I love how God made me, and that's enough. Today, surprise guest Chloe is with me to talk about race and racism in the United States," Todd shared on Instagram. "In addition to his questions about how the program affects life everyday. "

A follower decided to give him two unnecessary pennies in the comment section of the post.

"Sorry, I don't like it. Marry your own color. It really sucks kids," wrote the troll.

Well, Todd didn't have time for that, reuniting Mrs. "Patti,quot; with a class reading. This is what Todd said:

"Hi Patti, I hope the Lord allows you to live long enough to see that color doesn't bother kids, but ignorance and (those who hate) certainly will," said Todd. "I will pray that God will temper your heart and grant you clarity."

While Todd took him to church and kept things civil, that didn't stop the commenter from being dragged.

Regarding the latest episode of Todd's podcast "Chrisley Confessions," Todd and Chloe discussed the state of the nation.

"I have a black mother and a white father and I love how God made me," Chloe said, recalling a familiar moment.

Todd added: "Chloe is seven years old, so Chloe needs to get involved in these conversations at seven because she needs to know that this country, this world as they see it, will see you as a black girl."

Todd added: "I have had to open my eyes in many ways to silence racism."

Chloe is the daughter of Todd's son, Kyle Chrisley. In 2016, Todd was awarded full custody of his granddaughter, according to E! News. Since then, he has made multiple appearances on the USA Network family show.

“The sweetest gift from God, thank you, dear Lord, for each blessing you have given me, for each lesson I learned the hard way, for all the things I was wrong about and for the ability to love, forgive and accept and Keep going, "Todd previously shared on Instagram." THIS CHILD IS OUR BLESSING and we will honor that for every day that is given to us and beyond. "

