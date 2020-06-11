Tip of the actor and rapper "T.I." Harris, Kevin Clanagan's Producing Partner Kevin Hart, Hit Hollywood's Diversity Efforts, "Gone With The Wind" – Up News Info

Actor and rapper Tip "T.I." Harris and Jeff Clanagan, Kevin Hart's business partner, portrayed the entertainment perspective in a virtual panel on Thursday that examined the societal and cultural issues raised by the George Floyd protests.

"There is no perfect revolution," said Harris. But even if the bottom line does not match "what we have in mind," the key is to continue "attacking the financial base of what we consider to be this power of oppression."

Clanagan, president of Hart's Laugh Out Loud and CEO of Codeblack Films, said the recent gone With the Wind The episode shows how much progress remains to be made. This week, HBO Max temporarily removed the 1939 film from its streaming service after objections arose over its depictions of slavery, among other issues. "But the next day, gone With the Wind it becomes the # 1 movie on Amazon, "Clanagan said." So what does that tell the United States and the world? HBO Max did the right thing and took the right step, but the hunger for those means is there. "

The death of Floyd, who was black, in May at the hands of a white police officer sparked large-scale protests across the country and began to trigger significant changes in organizations and many facets of modern life. The panel, called "City Hall for Change", was convened online by the organizer of the Advertising Week fair. Other speakers included Ndaba Mandela, founder and president of the Mandela Institute for Humanity; Marc Morial, CEO of the National Urban League; and Jayanta Jenkins, co-founder of the advertising group Saturday Morning. Monique Nelson, CEO of UWG, the oldest multicultural media agency in the United States, served as moderator.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the oldest in Atlanta, appeared for a few minutes at the start of the event before logging out, citing a busy schedule. She addressed systemic flaws in this week's Georgia primary vote, which have raised concerns about November. "As disorganized and frustrating as it was, what I didn't miss was that people turned up to vote," he said. “They were willing to stand in line for six or eight hours to exercise their right to vote. I think that is what we will see in November. "

Clanagan emphasized the need to dismantle Hollywood's historically "racist structure", complementing recent advances in on-screen diversity with real change within the studios.

"Studios are willing to pay for the content (created by Black) because it generates revenue for the company, but they are not willing to share power in the boardroom," he said. "We do not control anything. We do not control distribution, we do not control marketing. We are not making decisions. And yet, the insensitivity that many studies have, they do not understand the culture, there is nobody inside. So what do they do? They are going to hire to a vice president of diversity. A symbolic person in the studio, you know, he really can't make many changes. A lot of times, the vice president of diversity is not sitting in the room where many decisions are made. "

Unity will be a key priority as things move forward, he added. "We have to work as a unit. We have to talk and now is the time, "he said." I am really encouraged by the fact that black, brown and white come together and vocalize what is happening. But we have to keep that going. It can't be a hashtag, a cause on social media, and then, a month later, we don't even think about it. "

Jenkins, who has worked for 15 years in advertising for companies like Nike and Twitter, said his current focus is to try to use his craft to "help us see ourselves as 'no others'." A project carried out on Saturday morning with consumer products The giant Procter & Gamble last year released a powerful spot called "The Look" on perceptions of race and racial profiling, not just by the police.

According to Clanagan, Jenkins said the focus should be on targeting the "power structure within leadership" with "authenticity, not tokenship."

Recent statements about protests by the media, entertainment and technology companies, many of which have made considerable commitments, are welcome, but also generally by heart, Clanagan argued.

"One of the immediate responses from entertainment companies was to make a statement and then make a donation," he said.

While millions of dollars have been spent on a group of deserving causes, such as NAACP, Amnesty International and the Bail Out Project, he said, remote learning for school-age children during COVID-19 has exposed an inequality that is less publicized but equally worthy of funds. More than a third of African Americans do not have access to the Internet or personal computers, he said. (On the subject of education, Harris urged schools to stop "celebrating the losers of the Confederacy" like Robert E. Lee and instead instill in students a greater sense of black history.)

As for entertainment companies, "to do the right thing, they are going to have to hire black executives," Clanagan said. "He is benefiting from the culture, but he doesn't have anyone in or in the boardroom. That just won't work. That has to change." Tech companies are "even worse" in terms of executive representation, he added.

Having often gotten the response from white-dominated companies that they can't find enough qualified candidates, Clanagan dismissed it as "a bunch of B.S." He said that he and his industry colleagues have started to distribute a list of candidates on LinkedIn. He also said that few companies bother recruiting at historically black universities. "They're not even trying," he said.

Harris, a multi-platinum recording artist who recently appeared as a judge on the Netflix competition series Rhythm + Flow and has been in movies like Ant Man and TV series like HBO BallersSuch progress is important to recognize. "Many of us, including myself, focus on the deficit, the things we don't have, the reasons why we haven't gotten any further," he said. "But I would like to take a moment to applaud what we have." He continued: “Culture is our merchandise. When we were stripped of our homeland and stripped of our native language and all of our traditions and religions, we were like a lost people, with no way of identifying with the rest of the world. … We have created our own culture, our own history. That has given us power. "

Jenkins agreed, pointing to hopeful events in recent days, including the ban on the NASCAR Confederate flag and the promotion of General Charles Brown to lead the Air Force, the first black leader in a branch of the Armed Forces. "You are seeing some things that are the right signs," he said. "We need to continue the work … We open the door and create a line of sight. We didn't open the door and then it closed behind us. "