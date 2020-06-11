Tim Cole's brother, man who was wrongfully convicted and died in prison, says activism comes at a cost – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – No family asks to be pushed into the advocacy role, especially when the cost is the life of a loved one.

"No, the pain doesn't go away," said Cory Session, even as tears begin to fill her eyes. "The solution to deal with that pain, (is) knowing that the man, that woman can go out and their lives change forever, because they will have the funds … they will have the capacity to do what Tim could not do."

Tim is his brother.

Timothy Cole, a Texas Tech veteran and student, was wrongfully convicted and died in prison in 1999. A white woman accused him of rape. Another inmate later confessed to the crime, the DNA evidence was conclusive and Cole was posthumously forgiven.

A law bearing his name now compensates convicts unfairly, and his life story is used as a police training tool. Still, Cory Session says the work is far from over.

"Demonstrations are needed," said Session, who is part of the Fort Worth Race and Culture Commission and is vice president of the Texas Innocence Project. "The protests are in the DNA of the United States. But, after the demonstration, we must have education … then we must have legislation. "

Although he has seen the justice system fail, Session remains hopeful.

He says he is encouraged by the diversity of voices that are now calling for change. And, above all, he remembers the words now engraved on his brothers' tombstone, which were extracted from a letter he wrote to his sister while he spent 14 years in prison for a crime he did not commit and for a crime that Session insists that The police in Lubbock knew that he had not compromised.

"In it, he said, 'I still believe in the justice system, even though he doesn't believe in me,'" Session said. "So if he can have that kind of faith in prison, why shouldn't I?"