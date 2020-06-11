TikTok clone Zynn said to be full of stolen content

An app called Zynn has gained popularity in recent weeks and the weird saga surrounding the platform is getting weirder and weirder.
The app is a copy of the popular China-based video sharing service TikTok, but interestingly, it's no longer on the Google Play Store. If you look it up it looks like there are several cloned apps that look alike and have the same name but according to Cabling Those are false.
On iOS, the app is still available, but people note it's packed with content stolen from popular TikTok users. It appears that the app is creating fake profiles based on popular TikTok and Instagram users and then posting the content to Zynn.
What's interesting is that many of these stolen videos were posted before the app launched on May 7. While the Cabling The story doesn't directly accuse Zynn of stealing content and uploading it to their own app prior to launch, it implies that that has likely happened.
Source: Wired