Tigers add Slugger Torkelson with No. 1 pick – Up News Info Detroit

Spencer Torkelson made his way through college, hitting baseballs across the country with dazzling power.

All of those impressive units made the decision easy for the Detroit Tigers, who selected the Arizona state star with the No. 1 pick in the major league amateur draft on Wednesday night.

But while Torkelson was long considered the favorite to go first overall, the surprise came when Commissioner Rob Manfred announced him as a third baseman. Detroit plans to move Torkelson to the hot corner from first base, where he played for the Sun Devils.

"It shows the amount of respect they have for me as an athlete," said a smiling Torkelson on the MLB Network broadcast. "I'll take it and run with it. I like to label myself a baseball player, and you give me a bat, a ball, and a glove, and you know what? I'm just going to want to win."

Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad went No. 2 to Baltimore, which led Oregon state wide receiver Adley Rutschman to the top pick a year ago.

Dramatically reduced due to the coronavirus, the draft gave fans the closest they had to a live major league baseball event since spring training was suspended in March. It came as owners and players continue contentious labor negotiations aimed at starting a pandemic-shortened and delayed season this summer, likely without crowds at baseball stadiums.

Not long before the first pick, Manfred said there is a "100%" chance that MLB will play ball this year.

After having the worst record in the majors last season, Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years. The Tigers took on Auburn right-hander Casey Mize in 2018, and now have a powerful bat that could anchor their lineup for years to accompany an arm they hope is a future ace.

With power on all pitches and a big eye on the plate, the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Torkelson established himself as the best slugger in college baseball after exiting the high school draft. He hit 54 home runs in the state of Arizona, two fewer than the school record set by Bob Horner, who was selected No. 1 overall in 1978.

Torkelson would likely have erased that mark if his college season had not stopped after just 17 games due to the pandemic. The Petaluma, California native hit .340 with six home runs and 11 RBIs this year.

As the best overall choice, the slot value for your signing bonus is $ 8,415,300.

"We know you can play first. But our scouts firmly believe that he can play at third base, and that's our intention right now, "Detroit general manager Al Avila said on the ESPN broadcast." He's exactly the type of player we expected that We would be there so we can get the best pick. "Obviously, he's one of the most productive hitters in college history."

This year's draft was originally slated to take place for the first time in Omaha, Nebraska, as an entry into the College World Series. Instead, the COVID-19 outbreak caused MLB to make some drastic changes, including holding the draft remotely, just like the NFL in April, and shaving it from three days with 40 rounds to just two days and five rounds.

Manfred announced first-round picks as usual from a podium at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. He also addressed racial injustice and recent protests that have occurred across the country and the world.

Executives from all 30 teams held up signs at the start of the broadcast that read: “Black Lives Matter. United for change. "

The shortened, and in some cases even canceled, baseball seasons of college and high school presented unique challenges for the major league scouting departments, which had to rely more on the prospects' video rather than attending the games to help with your evaluations.

Perhaps that contributed to seven consecutive college players being selected to start the draft.

After Torkelson and Kjerstad were chosen, Miami took Minnesota right-hander Max Meyer; Kansas City selected Texas A,amp;M southpaw Asa Lacy; Toronto went with Vanderbilt shortstop Austin Martin; Seattle chose Georgia, Emerson Hancock, and Pittsburgh chose New Mexico State shortstop Nick Gonzales.

Tennessee high school outfielder Robert Hassell ended the career with college players, landing at n. 8th to San Diego.

"We have seen the trend in this direction in recent years," Milwaukee chief exploration officer Tod Johnson said after the Brewers took UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell to No. 20. "Those three years of development that players get when they go to college tells us a lot about them. Help us make these decisions with more information. We have more statistical records for college players compared to quality competition.

"I think all of those factors have tended to move toward a heavier project for the university."

Florida high school outfielder Zac Veen was chosen by Colorado with the ninth pick, followed by the Los Angeles Angels who selected left-hander Reid Detmers of Louisville to complete the top 10.

Tampa Bay took Arizona State shortstop Alika Williams, a teammate from Torkelson University, with the final pick of the first night ranked 37th overall.

Rounds 2-5 will take place on Thursday, for a total of 160 selected players.

Torkelson became the fourth player in the state of Arizona selected first overall, most schools. He joined Horner, left-hander Floyd Bannister (1976), and outfielder Rick Monday, who was the first choice in June's first amateur baseball draft in 1965.

Houston will have to wait until the No. 72 pick before making its first pick after Manfred takes away his first and second round picks as part of the team's punishment for breaking the rules against using electronic devices to steal signs during the games.

Boston lost its second-round pick for violating the rules against using video in the game to identify signs of pitch.

Unselected players must wait until Sunday before being able to sign with major league teams, which can offer signing bonuses of up to $ 20,000 as agreed by Major League Baseball and the players association.

