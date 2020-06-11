Tiffany Haddish reveals a real reason behind the decision to attend George Floyd's funeral

WENN

During an appearance in & # 39; Late Night with Seth Meyers & # 39 ;, the comedian of & # 39; Girls Trip & # 39; reveals that he had witnessed police brutality since the tender age of 13.

Tiffany Haddish it crashed on television Tuesday night (June 9) when he recalled seeing police officers "kill" his friends.

The "Girls Tour"the star appeared"Late night with seth meyers"Days after attending a memorial to George Floyd, who was killed by a Minnesota police officer last month (May), and confessed that the Minneapolis funeral brought back many bad memories of things he had witnessed since the 13 years.

"What really made me want to be there (at the memorial) is that I have seen my friends killed by the police," he said. "I decided to go because they invited me … I have seen people murdered in front of me."

"I wanted to be there to support the family because I understand how they feel. Being there was like being there for all my friends, whose funerals I already attended."

"The compliments that were given were very powerful. It was a great message and I cried a lot. Not only for Floyd, but for all those people who died and all my friends and family who are locked up." the amount of pain I felt was tremendous. "