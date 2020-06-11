TI: I think Candace Owens is a paid plant!

Rapper T.I. She turned to Nick Cannon's morning radio show, where she tackled various topics, including conservative Blexit founder Candace Owens, saying he believes she is a "paid plant."

"I think it is a paid plant. I think someone paid him to come here and speak out against everything that most of us stand for," he said of Owens.

"So whites are always right? Are you telling me that the police are always right? Are you telling me that the United States of America has always been right when it comes to dealing with us? And that's their story. And you cannot trust that story because we have facts that tell us otherwise: she seems to have forgotten that she is black. She has handed over her black card and crossed over. "

He was more forgiving with actor Terry Crews and his now viral tweet "Black Supremacy."

"What he's doing is, he's speaking against the community, well, not against it. He's trying to instruct the community not to be as tough as dealing with white supremacy. We can't have black supremacy because we don't have the tools to suppress. " he said.