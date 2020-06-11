Thredbo Resort online ski pass store is clogged by 28,000 customers on first sale

Tens of thousands of enthusiastic snow lovers have clogged the website of the Thredbo Ski Resort online ski pass store the first day they were able to sell them.

Thredbo told his visitors on June 2 that by easing New South Wales coronavirus restrictions, he would open this year's ski season starting June 22 at reduced capacity.

After such a high number of customers expressed their enthusiasm for buying passes, the resort was forced to push sales open until noon today; however, the website has been flooded with up to 28,000 shoppers at 3:30 p.m.

"We are experiencing an unprecedented amount of traffic to our website today," the resort said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"We love your passion for the mountains and going back to skiing and snowboarding again this season.

"Wait a moment, we are working on the problems and we hope to solve it as soon as possible.

"One caveat is that this is our first pass version and we will launch more passes as soon as snow conditions allow."

The first day passes offered by the ski resort allow customers to access Thredbo Mountain between June 22 and September 13, with additional tickets going on sale later for dates that go until the end of the ski season on October 5.

With international travel not on the horizon, Australian ski fields await large crowds during the snow season.