Thousands without power after storms sweep Michigan – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – About 290,000 homes and businesses were without power Thursday in Michigan after lightning storms hit the state, knocking down hundreds of trees and power lines.

DTE Energy said about 137,000 of its customers in southeast Michigan were without service at 6 a.m., after about 90,000 had restored power after the latest round of storms on Wednesday.

Consumers Power teams were trying to restore power to some 151,000 customers. About 240,000 have lost service since the storms started Tuesday night, the utility company said.

The storms were remnants of Tropical Storm Cristóbal, which moved from the northern Gulf of Mexico to the midwest, causing flooding and road damage, before continuing on to Canada.

In Michigan, the damage spread throughout the state. Strong winds hit two semi-trailers on US-127 in Gratiot County, The Detroit News reported. The roof of a church took off in Sanilac County.

Detroit-based DTE Energy said most of its unserved customers will get it back on Friday and the rest will be restored on Saturday.

Some of the worst-hit customers of Jackson-based Consumers Energy in Branch, Calhoun, Jackson, Kent and Saginaw counties may not see the power restored until the weekend, the utility said.

