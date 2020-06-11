Thomas Lane, former officer charged in George Floyd's death, is released from jail after posting bail – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd, was released from the Hennepin County Jail on Wednesday afternoon after posting bail, according to jail records.

Lane, 37, was one of the officers, including Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, who answered the call about the alleged use of a counterfeit $ 20 bill on Memorial Day at Cup Foods on East 38th Street. and Chicago Avenue in South Minneapolis.

Officers handcuffed Floyd, 46, and then ended up pinning him in the street next to a police car, where Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin has been charged with second and third degree manslaughter and third degree involuntary manslaughter. The other officers, including Lane, have been charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter. The four will make their next court appearance on June 29.

The Hennepin County Jail List notes that Lane was released on Wednesday at 4:08 p.m. His bail had been set at $ 1 million. Earl Gray, Lane's attorney, has stated that the case against the former officer, who was on his fourth day on the job, is "weak." He said Lane asked Chauvin at one point if Floyd should be sidelined and attempted to administer CPR to Floyd in an ambulance.

“(Lane) was hitting this guy trying to revive him. Where is the deliberate intention? Gray said.

Floyd's death sparked worldwide shocks, causing a major shift in views on police policing and highlighting historical and systemic racism against American blacks. Nine Minneapolis city council members, a majority veto-proof, announced Sunday that their goal is to dismantle and dismantle the Minneapolis police department and shift the focus to a more compassionate and community-focused approach.

Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo both support the reform rather than funding, and Arradondo announced Wednesday that the department is withdrawing contract negotiations with the Minneapolis Federation of Police Officers, led by Lt. Bob Kroll. .

