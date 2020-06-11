This video of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, filmed by her husband Anand Ahuja, is the most beautiful thing you will see all your life.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are one of the most beloved tinseltown couples. Fans love his soft posts and cute pranks on social media. From exercise videos to hitting a storm in the kitchen and posting their photos, these two continue to win hearts with everything they do. This time, Anand Ahuja has given us a glimpse of their lives again.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand recently moved to Mumbai after staying in Delhi for almost two months. In a recent video, while Sonam was busy training on his Juhu platform, Anand Ahuja decided to shoot him while singing a song. Shortly after Sonam realized what her husband was doing, she couldn't help but laugh.

Anand posted the video with the caption: "All my @sonamkapoor! Happy birthday month! PS: That's your @ rheakapoor playlist …"

After posting this sweet video, Sonam Kapoor soon dropped a comment saying, "Asss … how can you take this video from me and post it … assssss …"



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja had a low-profile wedding anniversary celebration due to the blockade, and the actress even their birthday celebrations were silenced due to quarantine.