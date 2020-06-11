'This Is Us' writer Jas Waters revealed to have died of suicide hanging, more tribute

Twitter

Chrissy Metz prays that the deceased screenwriter's transition is "filled with love, light and peace" as "Kidding" creator Dave Holstein calls his death "a devastating loss for those who knew her."

Jas Waters he has taken his life. A day after it was announced that the "We are"and"Joking"The writer died at the age of 39, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office offered more details about her unexpected death by making the cause and manner of her death public.

On Thursday, June 11, the coroner's office discovered that Waters died on June 9 by hanging. His death has since been declared a suicide. Three days earlier, the journalist published a brief statement on Twitter. "Some things just change you," he said.

After the writers of "This Is Us" confirmed Waters' death through a statement on Twitter, many turned to social media to express their condolences. On the heels of Mandy moore and Susan Kelechi WatsonThe first tributes, another member of the cast of the program Chrissy Metz He reacted to the death of the former columnist by sending a sentence.

"We were honored with @JasFly on the show as a fantastic writer, but to meet her and her beautiful spirit was to love her. I pray for your beautiful transition, Jas. May it be filled with love, light and peace." Actress of 39 years. "Thanks for the time we share, your bravery and inspiration."

Fellow actress Reese witherspoon He has also mourned the loss of Waters. In her condolence message, she tweeted, "My heart goes out to Jas Waters' family and friends. Jas was an incredibly kind woman and a truly brilliant talent. My team at Hello Sunshine was honored to collaborate with her. I send you my most sincere condolences and condolences to all whose lives he touched. "

Also turning to Twitter to honor Waters' memory was the creator of "Joke" Dave Holstein. "@JasFly was a unique and very comprehensive voice for our Kidding writing team. This is a devastating loss for those who knew her and lived in her light," he said. "One of my favorite lines from her resonates strongly to me today: Our scars don't mean we're broken. They are proof that we're healed."

Waters' management, Rain Management Group, also released a statement after his death. "It is with extremely heavy hearts that everyone at RMG mourns the life of our client and friend, Jas Waters," he said. "Jas was a talented and talented writer, an amazing person, and a sweet soul who will be missed forever. Although she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for years to come."