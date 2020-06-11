These brands support LGBTQ + efforts year-round

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.
Pride Month may seem a little different this year, but the sentiment remains the same: Celebrate the LGBTQ + community and support equality efforts. And while many brands launch special collections and announce month-long partnerships with charities and LGBTQ + organizations, there are brands that support the community year-round.
For example? The totally inclusive gender neutral clothing brand TomboyX, which has awarded over $ 100,000 to various LGBTQ + causes and organizations, and also became your company's mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQIA + community that often it is hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. And Milk Makeup, a longtime partner of The Center, the safe space in downtown New York that provides programming and vital resources for the LGBTQ + community. There's also MeUndies, which houses LGBTQ + educational facilitators in their offices to help them become responsible allies and community members, work to support their LGBTQ + team members, partner with local LGBTQ + community resource centers, and support LGBTQ + causes and unused nonprofits A sales-based model.
But that is not all. To support more brands that give back to the LGBTQ + community throughout the year, check out our list below!
TomboyX 6 "Boys' Boxer Shorts
Over the years, the all-inclusive clothing brand TomboyX has awarded more than $ 100,000 to various LGBTQ + causes and organizations, and it has also become their company's mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQ + community. they are often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. As part of its new Pride collection, TomboyX has released five new prints, including Represent Print, which includes all the LGBTQIA + flags in one design; the Genderqueer Pride print, designed after the Genderqueer flag; and the Trans Pride collection, designed with the Trans community at the forefront. With the release of the Rainbow Waves print, they also announce a month-long virtual festival called "You Belong Here," which will include performances by Jay Som, SassyBlack, and Hurray for the Riff Raff. There are so many amazing pieces to choose from, but we love these eco-friendly, eco-friendly, gender neutral shorts for your comfort and simplicity, with the rainbow pride stripe running down each leg. Get them in sizes XS to 4X.
NYX Pride Edition Ultimate Shadow Palette
By announcing its Pride 2020 campaign, #ProudAlliesForAll, NYX Professional Makeup is expanding the campaign beyond June to act as a one-year celebration of the LGBTQ + community. The campaign, which includes Jeremy McClain, Hennessy Carolina, Kameron Lester and Erika LaPearl, aims to celebrate diversity within the LGBTQ + community and emphasize the importance of allies for all. The brand has also partnered with the Los Angeles LGBT Center to create and validate all Pride messages, and has donated more than $ 50K to global LGBTQ + organizations, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center. They also launched a virtual Pride march through Instagram, and will launch a digital education platform to serve as a resource for the LGBTQ + community and its allies. Celebrate rainbows with a limited edition version of their Ultimate Shadow Palette, now in a special rainbow package for Pride and with its signature bold hues in matte, satin and metallic finishes.
MeUndies Unisex Hooded Modal Robe
We've loved MeUndies for as long as we can remember for having fabulously comfortable and inclusive ginch and loungewear, but there's so much more to it than that. In addition to creating a more thoughtful and inclusive brand, which includes hosting LGBTQ + educational facilitators in their offices to help them become responsible allies and community members, they also work to support their LGBTQ + team members, work with resource centers for the LGBTQ + community, and supporting LGBTQ + causes and non-profit organizations without using a sales-based model. Additionally, her own organization, MeUndies Gives, contributes to organizations that are helping to raise systemic barriers to self-expression through open conversation and creativity. This year, they've partnered with the @ItGetsBetterProject beyond monetary donations, encouraging their community to share how their individual Pride trips have improved, and why they are each #ProudtobeMe. As for what to buy from them, we recommend their modal unisex hooded robe, which is three times softer than cotton and comes in a variety of super cute prints.
If you want to receive offers directly in your inbox, register in the Store with E! Newsletter!