These brands support LGBTQ + efforts year-round

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

Pride Month may seem a little different this year, but the sentiment remains the same: Celebrate the LGBTQ + community and support equality efforts. And while many brands launch special collections and announce month-long partnerships with charities and LGBTQ + organizations, there are brands that support the community year-round.

For example? The totally inclusive gender neutral clothing brand TomboyX, which has awarded over $ 100,000 to various LGBTQ + causes and organizations, and also became your company's mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQIA + community that often it is hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. And Milk Makeup, a longtime partner of The Center, the safe space in downtown New York that provides programming and vital resources for the LGBTQ + community. There's also MeUndies, which houses LGBTQ + educational facilitators in their offices to help them become responsible allies and community members, work to support their LGBTQ + team members, partner with local LGBTQ + community resource centers, and support LGBTQ + causes and unused nonprofits A sales-based model.

But that is not all. To support more brands that give back to the LGBTQ + community throughout the year, check out our list below!