There is a simple trick to watch YouTube videos without ads

On Reddit (and how you highlight it Android Police and 9to5Google)Someone has posted a simple way to watch YouTube videos in an ad-free web browser. In the URL of any video you want to watch, you just need to add an additional period after the dot com in the YouTube link.

This works as described for me by pasting a video URL into an incognito browser window with the period added. In addition to removing pre-roll ads, it also eliminates mid-roll interruptions for videos. When you've copied, pasted, and altered the video URL, I'm not sure how much time you're really saving just waiting for the "skip ad,quot; button to appear, but it actually works.

As for why something so trivial is successfully moving on the YouTube ad machine, here is what Redditor unicorn4sale said in posting the hack:

It's a commonly forgotten fringe case, websites forget to normalize hostname, content is still served, but there is no hostname match in browser, so no cookies and CORS broken, and many bigger sites use a different domain to serve ads / media with a whitelist that does not contain the extra dot

With more than 4,000 votes in favor on Reddit, YouTube probably already knows that people have heard about this loophole. Monitoring will probably be corrected sooner rather than later.

Outside of that, remember that ad revenue partially helps your favorite creators keep doing what they do. Ad blockers and this hack take away those resources. The "right,quot; way to stop seeing any more ads is to subscribe to YouTube Premium, which you may already know, as the YouTube app ruthlessly annoys people about it with maddening frequency.