The Windsor star Harry Enfield has no regrets about Blackface's roles – Up News Info

BAFTA-winning British comedy star and The Windsor Actor Harry Enfield has gotten into the growing debate about white comedians acting on blackface, saying he doesn't regret having done so in the past.

Interviewed in the Today On the BBC Radio 4 show, Enfield spoke about acting like Nelson Mandela and an Indian man in previous sketches and said, "I wouldn't do it now, but I don't think I will regret it."

He added that there should be a "conversation" about applying black or brown makeup for a comedy role, particularly when it comes to satirizing public figures. Enfiled said that if British Chancellor Rishi Sunak became prime minister, "I would find it difficult not to be allowed to interpret him because of the color of his skin."

He added, however, that some black-faced representations are far from appropriate. "Obviously, Al Johnson or GH Elliot, who performed the Chocolate Color Coon in the 1930s, perpetuated the myth of the happy black who was very happy to sing under the whip, the American whip or the British imperial bayonet and obviously that is profoundly offensive and always will be, "he said.

Enfield is best known for sketch shows including Harry Enfield and friendsand Prince Charles plays in The Windsor, shown on Channel 4 in the UK and Netflix in the US. USA Netflix has taken a tough stance on black-face comedy in recent days, cutting shows that include Little Britain and The mighty Boosh.

Black comedian Ava Vidal was also interviewed as part of the BBC's discussion with Enfield. She said that the black face is not acceptable under any circumstances, adding that it "normalizes dehumanization."