The Tottenham Dele Alli star gets suspended from the Premier League on social media after mocking the coronavirus

Excitement over the return to competition for the Premier League could be silenced for Tottenham Hotspur fans after star midfielder Dele Alli was suspended from a game over a SnapChat video he posted that the Football Association deemed "insulting "

The FA announced Thursday that Alli will be kicked out of the Spurs' crucial game on June 19 against Manchester United because of the video it posted that appeared to mock an Asian man and mocked the coronavirus, which turned into a pandemic that killed more than 400,000 people worldwide.

You must also pay a fine of $ 63,220 and take a training course.

There he has started 20 Premier League games for Tottenham in 2019-20, scoring eight goals and assisting in four others. He is one of the best midfielders in England and started four games when they reached the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup.

MORE: What to know about the return of the Premier League

His absence from the first Tottenham game will be particularly punishing. The Spurs rank eighth in the Premier League with 41 points, four behind Manchester United's fifth. With Manchester City barred from European competition for two seasons, that penalty is under appeal, fifth place currently representing a place in the Champions League. The Spurs could close the gap on a single point, but they will have to do so without one of their best players.

Alli's video showed him at an airport wearing a protective mask, then cut out the image of an Asian man before grabbing a bottle of hand sanitizer. There, the legend appeared: "This gunna virus has to be faster than that to catch me."

The video was released in early February and was then quickly removed. Alli posted an apology video the next day, acknowledging that the original video "was not funny,quot; and explained why he removed it.

"But yes, I was disappointed and the club," he said. "I don't want you to get that impression on me because it wasn't funny, and I immediately realized and removed it. It's not something to be joked about. I'm sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers with everyone in China. "

That apology was not enough to avoid punishment by the FA, which issued a statement:

"The Tottenham Hotspur FC player denied that a social media post violated FA Rule E3 (1) as it was insulting and / or incorrect and / or discredited the game, and constituted an 'Aggravated Violation & # 39 ;, which is defined in FA Rule E3 (2), since it included a reference, either express or implicit, to race and / or color and / or ethnicity and / or nationality. However, it was subsequently verified by an independent Regulatory Commission. "

Later, Alli replied in a statement that he was relieved to be acquitted of the racism charge and reiterated his apology for the "misjudged joke about a virus that has now affected us more than we could have imagined." I am grateful that the FA has confirmed that my actions were not racist because I despise racism of any kind. We should all be aware of the words and actions we use and how they can be perceived by others. "