The Swing Heard at Fairways Round The World, PGA Tour Back to Business in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (/AP) – Silence is usually followed by the roar of the crowd, but that was not the case in Fort Worth when a bang brought the PGA Tour back to work in Colonial.

Ryan Palmer was selected to hit the opening tee at the Charles Schwab Challenge as a colonial member who raised money for relief from the COVID-19 pandemic through his "Pros For A Purpose,quot; campaign.

The golf course was so quiet with no spectators that the beginner introducing Palmer to the first tee could barely be heard 40 feet away due to the hum of a nearby generator.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan watched from the starter booth, a rarity for him to be on the first tee of any opening round, and gave Palmer, Brian Harman and Bill Haas the go-ahead as they exited the tee.

The players returned to wearing pants. Caddies wore bibs with two names: the player and a health worker. Every shot counted. That was the only appearance of normality.

The starter on the tenth tee, wearing a mask, introduced a player and there was no noise until his club made contact.

The last PGA Tour event was March 12 at The Players Championship for the opening round. Fans were allowed that day, although it was a small crowd given the day of the week. The tour announced for the first time that there would be no fans the rest of the week, and at the end of the day it canceled the tournament and finally 10 more.

There were 90 days between official shots.

Players, caddies, and essential staff underwent coronavirus screening upon arrival, 487 tests, all negative, and all check their temperature before entering the parking lot every day, along with completing a health questionnaire.

Players had a choice of a designated hotel, some chose private housing, while Russell Knox drove his tour bus from Florida, and was encouraged to avoid off-field contact. That was not monitored, as the players are independent contractors.

Players were also told that they should handle their own clubs, and caddies should clean the flag sticks after handling them. That was also largely ignored in practice rounds. Rory McIlroy asked viewers for patience because "it's easy to go back to old habits."

Monahan, asked on Thursday morning what would constitute a successful tournament, said: "Coming up next week."

He said at a press conference on Wednesday that the tour has overcome major obstacles to play again.

"But now we are on the field of play," he said. "Now that you think about all the things that we're asking our players and caddies and everyone here in this little bubble, we have to execute on that."

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)