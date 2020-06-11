The star of & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; Vanessa Morgan in talks for & # 39; Batwoman & # 39; after the departure of Ruby Rose

WENN

The former Disney actress is reportedly in talks to play the new lead in the upcoming sophomore season of the DC superhero television series.

"Riverdale"star Vanessa Morgan he's supposedly going around the role of Ryan Wilder before "Batwoman" second season.

The producers of the television hit have chosen to replace Ruby pinkKate Kane's character after the Australian actress left the show last month, May 2020, and reports suggest that the 28-year-old Morgan is the favorite to lead the show.

The news comes a week after Morgan accused "Riverdale" writers of failing to adequately represent blacks and vowed to accept only the roles that put African-Americans in the driver's seat.

Chief of "Riverdale" Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa He accepted Vanessa's criticism and promised to do better.