The Rockies select Miami right-hander Chris McMahon in the second round of the MLB draft

After recruiting for youngsters working as a team in the outfield and on catcher on the first day of the MLB draft, the Rockies returned to a more conventional path Thursday.

In the second round (No. 46 overall pick), the Rockies selected right-hander Chris McMahon, a fourth-year student at the University of Miami. McMahon, 21, is 6 feet 2 feet and weighs 217 pounds. His bread and butter tosses are a sinking fastball and a slider.

In a 2020 college baseball season interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, McMahon was 3-0 with a career average earned of 1.05 and 38 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched in four starts.

McMahon was 3-2 with a 3.72 ERA in his 12 starts as a sophomore in 2019. He made six appearances and four starts as a freshman, posting a 4.44 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.

On Wednesday, Colorado chose outfielder Zac Veen with the ninth pick in the first round. Veen was recruited from Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange, Florida.

With a competitive balance round pick A later that night, the Rockies took catcher Drew Romo from Woodlands (Texas) High School. It was the first thing the Rockies selected a receiver since they started writing in 1992.

The Rockies have three picks left in this year's five-round draft: third round (81st overall), fourth round (110th overall), and fifth round (140th overall).

This story will be updated