The 2020 MLB Draft wraps up on Thursday, with the Red Sox ready to select three players after recruiting 18-year-old pitcher Nick Yorke in the first round on Wednesday.

After MLB's investigation into the team's theft of posters in 2018, the Red Sox lost their second-round pick. The Red Sox will make selections in the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the draft, at numbers 89, 118, and 189 overall.

This story will be updated.