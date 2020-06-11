The old woman drives her Volvo to the remote social queue in Morrisons

A car driven by an elderly woman hit eight pedestrians who were in a socially spaced queue at the entrance of a Morrisons supermarket this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses say the car collided with a line of people queuing to enter the store after the driver was believed to have suffered a medical episode.

He suffered a leg injury in the crash, which saw his car collide with a barricade that then crashed into shoppers lining up to enter the store.

A driver, believed to be an elderly woman, has crashed into five pedestrians in her car earlier today.

Morrisons in Paignton, Devon, police were called after people queuing to be hit by a car

Police were called to the scene of the accident around 12.05pm in Paignton, Devon and remain at the scene.

The highway, which is reportedly Totnes Road, remains blocked and traffic is affected at the supermarket entrance.

A Devon and Cornwall police spokesperson said: “ Police were called to Totnes Road, Paignton, around 12.05 p.m. Today with a report that a car collided with a barrier at the entrance of the Morrisons supermarket, which in turn hit several members of the public who were waiting in line.

& # 39; The vehicle's driver suffered a leg injury and up to eight pedestrians have reportedly suffered injuries.

The extent of the injuries is still being evaluated, but at the moment it appears that none are serious or life-threatening.

& # 39; The incident is ongoing & # 39 ;.

Eyewitnesses say the car collided with a line of people queuing to enter the store. A police cordon with barriers was placed around the Volvo V70 involved in the crash.

None of the eight wounded was serious or life-threatening, police said.

Four police units are still on the scene with three ambulances and a paramedic car.

Despite today's accident, the supermarket is still open with officers working at the scene of the accident.