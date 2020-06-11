The number of asylum applications in Europe fell 87% in April to its lowest level since 2008

The number of asylum applications in Europe fell 87% in April to a 12-year low due to coronavirus blocking measures.

The EU's asylum coordination agency revealed that only 8,370 applications were registered that month, the lowest number since 2008.

It was also a massive drop in numbers in both January and February, before most countries in the world began closing borders in a bid to curb the spread of the killer bug.

A report also found that some countries had exploited the pandemic to eliminate a backlog of cases.

Refugees and migrants in masks wait to board a bus in Piraeus near Athens in May after Greek authorities said they would move 400 migrants to the mainland to help alleviate overcrowded conditions in the Moria camp.

The 8,370 applications cover asylum-seekers in EU countries, as well as Norway and Switzerland, but exclude Britain, which is no longer a member of the EU.

Syrians and Afghans continued to make the most requests, together they accounted for 28% of the total, although these numbers were down a lot compared to pre-COVID levels in January, according to a report.

But the decline was even sharper for Venezuelans, 99% less, and Colombians, 98%, the agency added.

"Before the COVID outbreak, these citizenships were among the most important of asylum seekers," he said.

The agency said the slump in apps would not necessarily indicate a long-term trend.

"It is worth mentioning that, prior to the outbreak, there were persistently high levels of asylum claims, among the highest in the past two years," the report said.

Therefore, the months of March and April were not really indicative of the asylum-related migration situation to the EU + and were severely affected by pandemic containment measures.

"It is not unreasonable to assume that applications may increase once the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted."

The report also revealed how "EU countries exploited the pandemic to reduce some of the previously accumulated accumulated work."