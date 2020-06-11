The NFL pledges $ 250 million over ten years to "combat systemic racism,quot;

In a statement, the NFL has just announced that it pledges $ 250 million to help "combat systemic racism,quot; over the next 10 years.

The NFL stated, "The NFL, which started a social justice program after players protested against police brutality and racial injustice several years ago, announced Thursday that it will commit a quarter of a billion dollars over 10 years to a fund to combat racism and support systemic the battle against injustices facing African Americans. "

Just a week ago, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a video and declared "Black Lives Matter,quot; amid George Floyd protests.

Considering they are contributing to the same cause he was protesting for and what ultimately caused him to have to hang up his heels, many people on social media wonder if they will ever directly apologize to Kaepernick.

If you recall, Colin Kaepernick was essentially kicked out of the league for kneeling, during The National Anthem. An act he did to protest the racial injustices faced by blacks and other people of color in the United States. In the 2016 NFL season, he knelt down, and that caused a lot of controversy. Many people objected because they thought he did not respect the flag. As a result, he filed a complaint in 2017 against the NFL and its owners, charging them with collusion to keep him out of the league; However, in 2019, the former NFL player withdrew the complaint, after reaching a confidential agreement with the NFL.

More recently, Kaepernick started the "Know You Rights Camp Initiative,quot; to help Minneapolis protesters with legal assistance amid the protests.

