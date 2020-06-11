The latest Mighty Boosh comedy removed from Netflix by Blackface fears – Up News Info

The Netflix comedy purge with black-faced white artists continued last night when the streamer removed the British cult show The mighty Boosh.

Created by Noel Fielding and Julian Barratt, and produced by Steve Coogan's Baby Cow Productions, the show featured a character called The Spirit of Jazz in an episode titled Electro.

For the role, Fielding was painted with black makeup and wore a terrifying wig under a white top hat. The character appeared in later episodes over the course of the three series.

Netflix has removed everything Mighty Boosh collection rather than targeting specific episodes. Follow the streamer's decision to end three other British comedies, Little Britain, Come and fly with meand The league of the knights, on blackface's concerns.

The Up News Info also revealed on Wednesday that Netflix had removed four Chris Lilley comedies in Australia for the same reason. Angry boys, High summer heights, We can be heroesand Jonah of Tonga They were shot down.

The BBC has a different opinion on some of the shows that Netflix has taken action on. High summer heights, We can be heroes, The league of the knights, and The mighty Boosh stay in iPlayer.

Elsewhere, UK hosts Ant and Dec apologized for posing as people of color on their ITV entertainment show. Saturday night to go. They said they have taken steps to ensure images are erased from the Internet.

"During past episodes of Saturday night to go We posed as people of color in the Undercover segment of the show. We realize that this was wrong and we want to say that we sincerely regret all those we offended, ”they said. "We stopped doing this on purpose several years ago and we certainly wouldn't do these sketches today."