The latest coronavirus: South Korean officials warn of virus resurgence

South Korean health officials warned of a second wave of the coronavirus on Thursday when the country confirmed 45 additional cases of the virus.

The daily increase has been steady since May, but experts still warn of the possibility of a second wave of the epidemic.

"Given the rapid transmission of COVID-19, there are limits to what we can do with follow-up contacts only to delay the spread," said Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Ministry of Health official during a virus briefing. Thursday.

Taeho urged residents to continue to stay home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The director of the Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Jung Eun-kyeong, echoed the warnings on Thursday, claiming that health officials "pursue the transmissions after discovering them late."

The comments come as many European countries, among those most affected by the epidemic, are reopening despite hundreds of new confirmed cases daily.

Latest news on coronavirus

European leaders criticized for managing coronavirus crisis

Giuseppe Conte will appear before prosecutors in Bergamo, the most affected city in Italy with hundreds of deaths daily at the height of the pandemic.

Conte is ready to answer questions about his handling of the pandemic after family members filed complaints about the death of family members due to COVID-19.

"Citizens have a right to know and we have an institutional responsibility to respond in all institutional forums and to our citizens, even informally, sometimes," Conte told reporters on Thursday.

In France, the Paris prosecutor opened an investigation earlier this week into the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Prosecutor Remy Heitz said possible charges against the government include endangering the lives of others, involuntary killings, failing to help people in distress and willingly refraining from fighting a threat.

This also comes after at least 62 complaints were filed in the prosecutor's office by people affected by the coronavirus crisis.

"This is not over," warn experts from the World Health Organization

Experts from the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic was still accelerating and that even countries that have managed to suppress its epidemics must remain vigilant.

"We are seeing acceleration in many areas and this is not over," said Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, technical director of COVID-19 of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Even in countries that have succeeded in suppressing transmission, there is a risk that the resurgence will continue," he added.

"If we look at the numbers over the past few weeks, this pandemic is still evolving," said Dr. Mike Ryan, WHO director of health emergencies.

"It is still growing in many parts of the world and we have deep concerns that health systems in some countries are struggling and under great pressure and require our support, our help and our solidarity," he added.