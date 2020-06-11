"The King of Staten Island,quot; is the best thing Pete Davidson did

It is a pity that the name "Pete Davidson,quot; is now synonymous with the name "Ariana Grande,quot;. I can't imagine hanging out with someone in their twenties for a few intense and absurd months, and then that relationship dies like a star burning through its own fuel supply, only after it has come to define a significant part of me. public personality. Davidson became one of the most overexposed celebrities of 2018, the face of Big Dick Energy and the boyfriend of some other famous women. But the tabloid coverage of those relationships clearly reached Davidson, despite the fact that he is highly talented in his own right. Although it has continued to appear in Saturday night live And she launched a Netflix stand-up special in February, avoided social media almost entirely, and rejected most requests for press interviews (through representatives of her film, she declined to speak to News). And in 2019, he returned to Staten Island, where he grew up, to live in the basement of a house he bought with his mother. But on Friday, he will launch his biggest project so far: The King of Staten Island, a drama comedy directed by Judd Apatow and written by Davidson, Apatow, and Davidson's best friend Dave Sirus, and available upon request. The film marks Davidson's first leading role in a feature film and is demonstrably semi-autobiographical. Davidson plays the adorable but frustrating Scott, a man in his 20s, caught in a development arrested after his firefighter father dies while saving someone on the job. He aspires to be a tattoo artist, but as his friend says, his work is "insanely inconsistent." He's sweet and easy to root, but he's an idiot. When he tries to tattoo a 12-year-old boy on the beach, he ends up arming his mother / widowed roommate (played by Marisa Tomei in a Long Island mullet) with another firefighter (Bill Burr)) The King of Staten Island It is not Davidson's first attempt to become more than just a famous boyfriend, but is His best work so far. At just 26 years old, Davidson has lived more than a few lives. He has been the son of a hero, a celebrity accessory, an imbecile and a crazy woman who describes herself. However, he manages to be attractive, charming, and adorable, even if it's not always clear. why. With The King of Staten IslandDavidson finally has the space and self-awareness to present a fuller version of himself. It's too simple to describe him as nothing more than a traumatized son who is still dealing with the loss of his father, or to suggest that he's just another white comedian who doesn't know where and when to hit. In Staten Island, shows that he is both and much more.

Pete Davidson and Bill Burr in The King of Staten Island

Davidson grew up on Staten Island, the eldest son of a firefighter father, Scott, and his mother Amy, whom he often refers to in his stand-up and SNL appearances. His father was last seen entering one of the towers on September 11, and that tragedy has had a decisive effect on Davidson, who was just 7 years old when it happened. At age 16, Davidson started stand-up at a Staten Island bowling alley, when his friends convinced him after Davidson had smoked a joint. "Everything went well," he told SFGate in 2015. His first performance was quite youthful: He told jokes about his penis, his desire to have sex, and how he was young enough to consider a 21-year-old woman. a "cougar,quot;. It is certainly not the work of a comedy expert, although these are themes that remain firm in his work. At just 21 years old, he got a cameo playing a pothead that ends up in the hospital in Derailed train Because Amy Schumer recommended it to Judd Apatow. As a result of that cameo, SNL alumnus Bill Hader suggested Davidson to executive producer Lorne Michaels. "It was a very good time for old Petey," Davidson told the New York Times last week. "I was going to Six Flags and they're like, the line is 15 hours for this trip. And then a guy says, 'I can take you to the front.'

NBC / Getty Images

From left to right: Leslie Jones, Chris Redd, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson during the sketch & # 39; Wakanda Forever & # 39; on Saturday, April 7, 2018.

He has been on the show since 2014 and is one of the youngest cast members. Still in Saturday night liveDavidson is a rarity. His range is quite limited, which he absolutely knows. Like Jimmy Fallon before him, he has a total inability to keep a straight face in sketches, which is either adorable or unpleasant, depending on how much affection you have for the sometimes unpleasant personalities. His best work on the show is his "Weekend Update,quot; monologues, which provide a brief moment in which he becomes himself. There, he jokes about his family, his romantic relationships, and his career, while offering his thoughts on current events. While some of his segments are better than others, when Davidson hits, he For real hits. "You can buy a Mustang but you have to say, 'Henry Ford hated Jews,'" he said of the debate over listening to R. Kelly in March 2019, in one of his "Weekend Update,quot; segments that turned viral. "The complete sentence should be 'Mark Wahlberg hit an old Asian and I'd like a ticket to Daddy's house 2, Please. "If it's that important to you, at least be the owner." He is also open about his own mental health. In September 2017, he revealed that he had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder. The following year, in October, Davidson was tasked with explaining Kanye West's unsubmitted pro-Trump complaint that occurred during the previous week's episode of SNL. "A lot of people thought that (Michael) Che should be the one to talk about Kanye, but we discussed it," he says at first. "Che is black, but I'm crazy, and we both know which side of Kanye is behind the wheel right now." Davidson's mental health jokes laugh, but are often edgy. “Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jerk. I'm quoting my therapist, my mother and my postman, "she says in her Kanye segment." I once stopped taking my medications and bit my mother. It's all good. I bought her a house.

A big part of Davidson's appeal, especially to straight women, is that he seems damaged, sickly, and strange. (A YouTube comment about one of his SNL the appearances from five years ago capture him best: “This guy (s) is attractive in a strange, slightly awkward way. I'm on it. "Which, same, same.) If his physical appearance were even a little more attractive, maybe I'd criticize him. Riverdale Davidson's sexy ghost appearance also seems to betray at least some information about his emotional state and health. He has Crohn's disease and has been using grass for years to try and deal with chronic stomach pain. And there is still the underlying trauma of his father's death: When he was young, he pulled out so much hair that he was briefly bald. Her mother told the Times in 2015 that she had become a "laboratory rat,quot; for doctors studying the descendants of the 9/11 victims. "It was sad how sad it was growing," said Amy. But his sadness is part of the appeal, which has resulted in surprising comic success. At his best, Davidson looks like the boy from your 11th grade physics class who rides a skateboard and sells marijuana, but somehow he's great with everyone. (He used to have a tattoo that said "Jokes come and go but loot is forever,quot; and currently he has another one from Pac-Man). At worst, Davidson looks like a surly boy, his eyes sunk deep into his skull. Mad Max War Boy kind of thing. There is no doubt that Davidson's unlikely sensuality captivated Grande, who met him in 2016 when she was the host and musical guest on SNL. (They formally met years later, in 2018.) It's easy to imagine that the relationship was surreal for Davidson. A massive celebrity with a clean image largely praising her boyfriend's penis size in public is the kind of thing that a Davidson comedian would ordinarily tease. The tabloid attention was relentless. But the PDA, the inauguration, the constant Instagram swap between them was a sweet thing, as is watching two 16-year-olds fall in love with each other often, even if it would obviously end in disaster. The whole relationship was an exercise in sincerity: Grande wrote songs about Davidson calling him his soulmate, and he resisted being too serious by making stupid jokes. "She is the number one pop star in the world and I'm that kid from SNL everyone thinks he desperately needs more blood, "he said in,quot; Weekend Update "after their engagement was announced in the summer of 2018." If we part, we won't, we will, but in 10 years, there will be a song called & # 39; Pete Davidson & # 39; at Kmart, and I'll be working there. " (He also made a crappy joke about swapping his birth control pills for which, appropriately, he was criticized.) At the end of his career, this relationship will be nothing but a problem for comics, but even two years after his breakup, he is still a source of pop culture fixation – there are Instagram fan accounts dedicated to him, Page Six. and others the tabloids are still following her moves, and only last summer she made her fashion catwalk debut despite not being a model by profession. Davidson doesn't like attention. It's hard, perhaps, to show so much genuine love for someone in public, and to receive that affection largely in a Vogue article about their breakup. "It was an incredible distraction," Grande said of her engagement to Davidson in July 2019. "He was frivolous and funny, crazy and very unrealistic, and I loved him and didn't know him." In February, Davidson addressed comments on his Netflix special, Pete Davidson: I live in New York. Can you imagine if I did that? My career would end tomorrow, ”he said. "What if I spray painted brown and jump on the cover of Vogue and start shitting on my ex?" Putting his public twists and turns aside, there is no doubt that the sheer amount of tabloid attention the relationship drew affected his career and personal life in the years that followed. For a time, he ceased to be a comedian and instead became a sweet on the arm of Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Margaret Qualley. He was not in control of his public image; he was just a plot device.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande kiss on stage at "The Sweetener Sessions,quot; on August 25, 2018

It was in the years after his breakup with Grande, Davidson's mental health seemed less of a wink and more of a concern. "It doesn't matter how hard the internet or someone tries to kill me. I won't, "he wrote on Instagram in December 2018 after his breakup. New York police finally contacted him for a wellness checkup as his social media became more worrisome and more erratic. (Davidson He also went from looking like this at 21, a rather ordinary young man with combed hair and a flannel shirt) to looking like this seven months ago, a slightly better version of what Christopher Lloyd looked like in Return to the future.) In a "Weekend Update,quot; segment with his friend and fellow comedian John Mulaney in early 2019, Davidson addressed some of his problems. "I have spent time with Pete to try to show him that you can have a life in comedy that is not crazy, a domestic and sober life," said Mulaney. "After looking at John's life, I publicly threatened to kill myself," says Davidson, laughing out loud. "I know I shouldn't be making that joke, but it's funny!" Davidson also began to speak more publicly about his borderline personality disorder. He has been in and out of rehab for mental health issues and to address his constant marijuana use, believing that his "blind rage,quot; was due to overuse. It was, he says, actually his TLP. "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to get myself out of there constantly," he told Charlamagne tha God last February. "I wake up depressed, but now I know my steps. It's about programming to fool your brain." Davidson's acknowledgment of his mental health issues went far beyond the discussions you hear from many other comedians: He could make a joke about it, of course, but he also talked about tangible ways to feel better. "If you think you're depressed, see a doctor and talk to them about medications. Being healthy. Eating well and exercising can make a big difference," he said in a "Weekend Update,quot; segment a few years earlier. "And lastly, if you're in the cast of a late night comedy show, it might help if they, you know, do more of your sketching."

Davidson's recognition of his mental health issues went far beyond the discussions you hear from many other comedians.

Her decision to be more open about her mental health issues is refreshing, as it's rare to see a celebrity be so honest about her struggles. But knowing how vulnerable he is willing to be is also what made him I live in New York What a disappointment. The special begins with a little bit of seven minutes on the moment in which Louis C.K. got him in trouble SNL for smoking too much weed at work, just for C.K. to face public reaction a few years later, when coworkers said he was masturbating in front of them. It's remarkable because it hits Davidson's ego, because he desperately wanted C.K. love him as a young comedian just starting out, and C.K., who sounds like a little predator. In Davidson's recount, the young comedian eventually becomes a bit of a hero. But overall, the special isn't very good because it betrays what makes Davidson attractive to watch in the first place. There is no real vulnerability beyond a stiff jaw when he talks about his ex-girlfriend, without smoothness, without an edge of anxiety that makes him accessible. Davidson's work really sings when he is able to dig into the discomfort and find a joke that goes beyond insulting the woman he used to date. In his Comedy Central 2016 special Pete Davidson: SMDFor example, Davidson is dark and biting. He mentions wanting to get a tattoo of his father's initials, SMD, even though those initials also mean "suck my dick." His friends advise against it. "You're right, I shouldn't. But then I thought about it. I can only win. If someone has the balls to bring it to me, oh, I would win so fast. I will never lose," he says. But Livelook at the navel and largely fun because Davidson seemed sour and isolated. The special was not very well reviewed. The New York Times called it "a debut that feels like an effort at the end of the race, the kind of quick mix to satisfy the terms of an ill-advised contract." Vulture wrote that "I live in New York he's alternately sad and disheveled, with long changes of resentment, mischievous, vulnerable and arrogant … Like an hour of comedy, the job is not over. "When Davidson acts like all the other stupid white comedians around him, he it fades into mediocrity, just another cranky kid who hasn't gotten over his trauma long enough to come to a conclusion. The King of Staten Island Subvert everything you expect from the comic.

I do not recommend stalking The King of Staten Island if you have an unsolved problem with your father. You will cry Actually, if you have any feelings about your mother being alone, or that you think you're screwed or being abandoned, Staten Island It will have you all in those emotions. It's a fun movie, but it's also one in which every inch is dictated by the loss Davidson experienced early in his life. "It's an imagination of what Pete's life would have been like if he hadn't found comedy," Judd Apatow said in a feature film released about the film, one of the few promotions they've done. The Davidson in Staten Island King He is inconsiderate and often selfish. He has few ambitions other than opening a tattoo parlor / restaurant. "It's never been done before! Not even in jest! He says." Ruby Tattuesdays. Where everyone is welcome. Chicken and tattoos. "All someone does is worry about you. You won't go crazy your whole life just because Dad died. At least you have to know him, ”says his sister, played by Maude Apatow. Scott's reply is quite ruthless. "Well, you're lucky you didn't meet him. That's why you're almost normal. If you ever met him, you would know he was the coolest guy in history. That would have ruined the rest of your life." It is difficult to know who is speaking here: Pete or Scott? The King of Staten Island it is the natural progression for a comedian like Davidson. Many have done a version of this movie before him. Amy Schumer did it with Derailed train, while Pete Holmes, Louis C.K., Tina Fey and Aziz Ansari had their respective television shows. Usually, this shift to more personal material occurs when a comedian is in his thirties and forties, enters a more mature phase of his career, and seeks not only to explore a more serious side of himself, but also explain something comprehensive about who they really are. The only way Davidson can make a movie like Staten Island It was to find a collaborator who understood both the history and the inherent mental health risk that Davidson would assume by opening barely healed wounds. "It is something I would share with my therapist," Davidson told the Times. "But Judd really cares and the hard work he was doing to discover my life made me feel very comfortable." The King of Staten Island It is not just a movie, but a justification for his behavior. "I really would like people to understand me," Davidson told the Times. "It's great to have three minutes here and there in 'Refresh', but you can't really tell what kind of person that is. What I wanted to do was have a 8 miles moment where it is, here is everything: say what you want ".

Universal tables

Pete Davidson in The King of Staten Island