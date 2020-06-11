The Grammy Awards no longer use the term & # 39; urban & # 39; in the main category

Following the leads made by Republic Records, the Recording Academy makes the announcement as part of the organization's annual changes to its rules and guidelines.

The Grammy Awards will no longer use the term "urban," the United States Recording Academy announced Wednesday, June 10.

As part of the organization's annual changes to its rules and guidelines, the term, which is generally used to describe black music, will be removed from its awards and language. It comes after Republic Records announced last week that it will also stop using the term "urban."

The Best Contemporary Urban Album has been renamed Best Progressive R&B Album, to highlight albums that include the most progressive elements of R&B and may include samples and elements of hip-hop, rap, dance and electronic music.

While the best rap / singing performance category has been renamed Best Melodic Rap Performance to represent the inclusion of growing hybrid performance trends within the rap genre.

"It's something we've been discussing for a couple of years, and the term has been a hot topic for a while," Acting President and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. told Variety. "Many creators and people of that genre did not like it. that description and they felt that it was classifying certain styles of music, so when our voters presented it to us in the form of a proposal, we listened and voted to approve, just as people in that community asked us. "

He continued: "It is all part of what I hope will be a new chapter in our history. We are listening and learning from our partners, constituents and stakeholders; we are trying to make sure we can pivot and change and adapt, and we want to be truly inclusive."

The changes, which are part of an effort to advance into a "Very Transparent and Transformed Recording Academy," also include updates to the Best New Artist category, Latin, R&B and rap fields, and nomination review committees.