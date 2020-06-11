The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provides updated information on the Kendrick Johnson case and confirms that it is closed.

Roommates, after the recent public outcry to reopen the tragic Kendrick Johnson case, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the case is officially closed. You may recall that Kendrick was found dead and rolled onto a gym mat at his high school in Valdosta, Georgia, in 2013.

Following the mindless murder of George Floyd at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin (who is currently incarcerated) there has been a huge outcry to reopen the tragic Kendrick Johnson case. Johnson was found dead rolled up on a wrestling mat at his high school in Valdosta, Georgia, in 2013.

Although her death was initially declared accidental, recent protests stemming from police brutality coupled with the murders of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery have prompted the public, including high-profile celebrities, to demand that the case be reopened.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently turned to social media to provide an update on the Kendrick Johnson case, and it's definitely not the news that many expected:

“The GBI has received numerous inquiries from the public about our involvement in the 2013 Kendrick Johnson death investigation. This case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, the FBI and the Department of Justice. Our agency assisted the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office in the case by processing the scene. Our coroner's office performed an autopsy on Johnson. This investigation is closed. All GBI documents related to the case are available upon request through the GBI Open Records Unit. "

Despite this recent news, there is still an online petition to reopen Kendrick's case, however it appears to be highly unlikely now.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!