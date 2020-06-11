The facial recognition website PimEyes & # 39; could be used by stalkers & # 39;

Image copyright

PimEyes Screenshot

Users upload a photo and will receive matches from public websites





A free facial recognition tool that allows people to find images of themselves or other people on the Internet has been criticized by privacy activists.

PimEyes describes itself as a privacy tool to help prevent misuse of images.

But Big Brother Watch said it could "allow state surveillance, commercial monitoring and even harassment on a previously unimaginable scale."

It occurs when Amazon decides to pause its use of facial recognition for a year.

The Polish website PimEyes was created in 2017 as a hobby project and was commercialized last year. It currently has 6,000 registered users.

It got attention after an article published on Medium.

The website allows people to upload any image for free, and then they will find matching images from across the web, drawing on publicly accessible sites like Tumblr, the media, and blogs.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, told the : "Seeing this powerful surveillance technology marketed to individuals is chilling. It is ready to stalk and puts women and children at unprecedented risk."

In response, PimEyes said, "Our privacy policy prevents people from using our tool in this case. All tools could be used incorrectly."

He told the that he categorically did not use images taken from social media, even though the found photos of its reporters that had been uploaded to Facebook and Twitter.

"If you find faces that were posted only on Facebook, that means someone else has posted it elsewhere. We only crawl websites that are in accordance with their crawling rules," he said in an email.

Using social media images has trouble signing ClearviewAI facial recognition. More than 3 billion photos have been accumulated from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, which are used by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and 600 other police agencies around the world to identify suspects.

The three social networks have asked him to stop doing it.

PimEyes offers a premium service that allows people to enter up to 25 images of different people and receive alerts every time new photos are uploaded online. It currently has 350 active users of this service.

He told the that the website's premise was to help people "fight for their own privacy online," including searching for fake profiles, leaked images, and unauthorized use of photos.

He acknowledged that he worked with law enforcement, feeding Paliscope, a software tool used by law enforcement officers.

But he has removed a reference on his website about the police search on the dark web.

According to the PimEye website, images uploaded to the site "are never saved or indexed." Instead, it says it uses a single-sided fingerprint, the main features, which is encrypted and temporarily stored on its servers.

Amazon ban

Facial recognition technology has become increasingly controversial as more police forces around the world adopt the tools.

Several studies question how accurate the technology is, suggesting that it works particularly poorly in identifying black people.

In the wake of protests over the murder of George Floyd and calls for police reform, IBM and Amazon have stopped using facial recognition technology.

In Amazon's case, police use of its Rekognition software has been halted for a year to allow the US government. USA Decide how you want the technology to be used in the future.