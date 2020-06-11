The Body Shop Under Fire for its bad moments at J.K. Rowling on her transphobic posture

WENN

The beauty brand controls the author of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; who opposes an article that calls women "menstruating people" posting a picture of a duffel bag with the words & # 39; It & # 39; s Bloody Natural & # 39 ;.

Reviews of The Body Shop at J.K. Rowling on her transphobic stance has failed. On Wednesday June 10, the company weighed in on the controversy that started with tweets by the British author, but people didn't take it well.

The beauty brand posted on its official Twitter account a photo of a red duffel bag with the words "It & # 39; s Bloody Natural" in response to Rowling's tweet questioning the notion that the term woman should be replaced by "menstruating people". The bag also features the hashtag "drop the word P".

"Hi @jk_rowling, here is something we did before, we thought you might like one!" the account wrote in the caption. In addition, she offered suggestions on how the writer could educate herself on the transgender issue, "We've also introduced a vegan bath bomb and a Trans Rights copy of @paisleycurrah for you to read in the bathroom!"

Some Twitter users quickly criticized the company for its untimely response to Rowling's tweets, which was published after the author claimed she was the victim of domestic abuse. "I just e-mailed a note to say how disappointed I am with the tone and timing of this marketing," wrote one person.

"(He thinks) that women who talk about surviving domestic abuse is something we should make fun of. What a look, huh?" another replied. Someone similarly commented, "Is the Body Shop position now that women who talk about their experience of domestic violence need to be 'corrected' and sponsored?"

A fourth user added: "I mean. The Body Shop. Deciding to join a campaign to prevent a woman from talking about * bodies *." Another tweeted, "Wow, that's awful. Harassing a woman online is not a good thing," while someone added, "What an incredibly unprofessional tweet from a supposedly ethical organization."

However, there were some who defended The Body Shop. "Did The Body Shop call JK Rowling for her transphobia and suddenly the brand is called sexist?" one person asked in disbelief. Another responded to critics: "Is everyone crazy because The Body Shop is against a transphobic statement / question? Oh, that's fine."

Rowling has been criticized after declaring in her tweets: "If sex is not real, there is no attraction to the same sex. If sex is not real, the lived reality of women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but deleting the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many to discuss their lives in a meaningful way. It is not hate to tell the truth. "

She has since clarified her comments, alleging that she addressed the issue as a survivor of sexual assault. "If you could get into my head and understand how I feel when I read about a trans woman who dies at the hands of a violent man, you will find solidarity and kinship," he argued. "I have a visceral sense of terror in which these trans women will have spent their last seconds on earth, because I have also known moments of blind fear when I realized that the only thing that kept me alive was the unstable immobility of my attacker . "