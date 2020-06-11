The bachelor franchise promised to diversify, what happened?

Bachelor Nation is ready for a revolution and they want it to be televised.

As the Black Lives Matter movement continues with protests across the country and calls for action after the death of George Floyd, a group of fans of The Bachelor The franchise has teamed up to form the Baccalaureate Diversity Campaign, calling for the ABC reality series to commit to introducing future black, indigenous, colored ("BIPOC,quot;) cast, stories and relationships .

While a reality dating competition may seem insignificant or inconsequential when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement in general, The Bachelor The franchise is not just another reality show. For nearly 20 years, it has been a driving force behind cultural conversations, a launch pad for aspiring (and successful) social media influencers, and has continued to be one of the most successful and influential television shows of this generation.

But as it continues to evolve when it comes to sexuality, religion, social media, and its own outdated views on proposals and marriage, fans and former cast members have accused the franchise of having a major blind spot. and dazzling when it comes to career: In his 40 seasons of The Bachelor and High school, there has only been one black wire. And in those 40 seasons, no black person has reached the last two.