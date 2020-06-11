The bachelor franchise promised to diversify, what happened?

Bachelor Nation is ready for a revolution and they want it to be televised.
As the Black Lives Matter movement continues with protests across the country and calls for action after the death of George Floyd, a group of fans of The Bachelor The franchise has teamed up to form the Baccalaureate Diversity Campaign, calling for the ABC reality series to commit to introducing future black, indigenous, colored ("BIPOC,quot;) cast, stories and relationships .
While a reality dating competition may seem insignificant or inconsequential when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement in general, The Bachelor The franchise is not just another reality show. For nearly 20 years, it has been a driving force behind cultural conversations, a launch pad for aspiring (and successful) social media influencers, and has continued to be one of the most successful and influential television shows of this generation.
But as it continues to evolve when it comes to sexuality, religion, social media, and its own outdated views on proposals and marriage, fans and former cast members have accused the franchise of having a major blind spot. and dazzling when it comes to career: In his 40 seasons of The Bachelor and High school, there has only been one black wire. And in those 40 seasons, no black person has reached the last two.
And that's why the lack of diversity of one of the most popular television shows is more important; How can a reality TV show be real when it does not continually reflect the reality of the world we live in?
As the only black lead, Rachel Lindsay She has continuously expressed her desire to see the franchise evolve since she joined the fold as a contestant on Nick Viallthe season of The Bachelor in 2017, despite never having seen the show before her coworkers nominated her.
False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
"You often hear me say I never saw the show before … what I think is different for me or for people of color who say they never saw the show versus white people who say they never saw the show is that there is one reason I have never seen the show. It’s not because I’m not a fan of reality shows, God knows I love my part of good reality shows, "Rachel said on her podcast, Bachelor happy hour. "The reason I didn't see … is because The Bachelor it didn't appeal to me in any way because it was notoriously known in the black community that The Bachelor It was not for us. It was a common joke; if you're black, you only get past the third week, there's never a clue. "
Rachel became the first black contestant to reach the last three. It took 21 seasons and 15 years for that milestone to occur.
So when Rachel was officially named Bachelorette for Season 13, it was a historic moment … and also a long overdue one that many expected signaled a necessary change to move forward.
But as viewers know, it was not.
As Rachel ended the season happily committed to Bryan Abasolo, with whom he would marry in August 2019, each season that follows has a white advantage (although in 2020 Peter Weber He was the second Hispanic high school graduate after Juan Pablo Galavis)
In a 2017 interview with The New York Timesfranchise creator Mike Fleiss He expressed dismay at the decline in ratings during Rachel's season, with his finale garnering 7.57 million viewers and a 2.1 rating on the 18- to 49-year-old adult show. By context, JoJo FletcherThe previous season drew 8.5 million viewers and a rating of 2.5.
"I found it incredibly disturbing in a Trumpist way," Fleiss said. "How else are you going to explain the fact that she's down in the rankings, when, black or white, she was an amazing Bachelorette? She revealed something about our fans."
Fleiss was not wrong when he said that the ratings said something about fans of the show, but he was also not correct.
Since the show had been cultivating that fan base for more than 15 years at the time, finally choosing the first person of color to star was, for fans, the proverbial band-aid over a gunshot wound.
By in 2018, High schoolThat season's audience was over 80 percent white and 12 percent black according to Nielsen statistics live plus seven days, while JoJo's season was 86 percent white and 7 percent black. The Bachelor protagonist of the season Nick Viall It had the same numbers as JoJo, ranking in the top 20 in all primetime network programming for its Black audience.
After having her first black bachelorette party, the show chose Becca Kufrin, a white publicist who gained Bachelor Nation sympathy when Bachelor broke her Arie Luyendyk Jr. In front of the cameras.
The end of Becca? It dropped nearly a million viewers from Rachel and dropped to a rating of 1.8. As for the end of the former beauty pageant queen and the future Dancing with the stars winner Hannah BrownThe beloved season, its not-so-appealing tale finale drew 7.2 million viewers and a demo rating of 1.9, on both measures of Rachel's season, according to Nielsen.
There were no comments on the reasoning for the decline in available ratings.
Even before Rachel's casting, the discussion about the franchise's lack of diversity had been going on for years.
In 2011, Fleiss said the deal for people of color felt like "tokenism," and then explained Weekly entertainment"Oh, we have to get African American girls there! We always want to choose ethnic diversity, it's just that for some reason, they don't show up. I wish they did."
A year later, two black men filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the network and the producers. Football players Nathaniel Claybrooks and Christopher Johnson they both alleged that they threw their hats into the suitors ring and never made it to the second round of interviews.
The show denied the allegations, issuing a statement that said: "This complaint is without merit and without merit. In fact, we have had multiple participants of color throughout the history of the series, and the producers have been consistently and publicly vocals on finding diverse candidates for both programs. As always, we continue to search for participants of color for both The Bachelor and High school"
Todd Wawrychuk / ABC
Before the lawsuit, which was filed before season 17, seasons 13-16 did not feature black contestants (seasons 1-12 featured a total of 16).
Season 17, which starred Sean Lowe and was the first to air after the lawsuit, featured four black women and six black contestants overall, with Catherine Giudici, who is half Filipino, ending the season committed to Sean.
Catherine, who has since married Sean and the couple had three children, recently reflected on the representation of people of color on the show.
"When I was originally chosen, I was very flattered, but somewhat punished by the fact that I would be one of the faces representing people of color. I knew that one of the reasons I was probably chosen was because I was Filipino." She wrote on Instagram, adding that she "considered herself fiancee (from Lowe's) so I assumed Sean liked her … I thought he was just there to check a box. But I ended up with a lot more."
But prior to Nick's 2017 season, which featured eight non-white contestants (the most in any season to date), no black contestant had reached all four finals in The Bachelor or High school—Another shocking first to add to Rachel Bachelor's resume.
While Nathaniel and Christopher's lawsuit was ultimately dismissed, and the judge ruled that the cast was protected by the First Amendment, it made the conversation about the show's lack of diversity impossible to calm.
Twice a year, television journalists from around the world gather for the Television Critics Association's press tour, with networks presenting their new shows and offering updates on their current programming.
Year after year, the president of ABC either Paul Lee or Channing Dungey or Karey BurkeThey are asked when, if ever, the franchise would choose a black lead.
Paul Hebert via Getty Images
"They're going to see diversity as we go through that," Lee said in 2015. "(Current bachelor) Chris (Soules) the farmer is not, but I'm sure many of the future guys will be."
In January 2016, on his last press tour as head of the network, he updated: "We are making a lot of adjustments. We have the farm team, correct, allowing us to choose the next one. But I would be very surprised if High school in the summer it is not diverse. I think it is likely. "
By August of that year, his successor, Dungey, said there was "a need to increase the pool of diverse candidates at first … what we would like to do is expand the pool."
Lack of diversity at the casting process stage is something Fleiss also addressed in a January 2016 interview with Burred reality.
"The vast majority of our applicants are less than diverse … it's a difficult thing to do because we can only choose people, we can only put people in the program who want to be in the program," he said. 90 percent of the people who want to be on the show are white, well, that makes it challenging for us. "
Basically: Rachel seemed to be that golden needle in the haystack.
After getting the first impression that popped up at Nick's premiere and becoming a fan favorite, in February 2017 the "historic,quot; announcement was made that the Dallas attorney would be the franchise's first black lead.
But it was a role that he almost rejected.
"I finally decided to be the bachelorette party because I knew this opportunity was bigger than me," she wrote in a blog post "Candidly Rach,quot; this week. "I knew I wanted to introduce myself to an audience that had not seen a hint of color in this role."
Wanting to be a "pioneer,quot; in the franchise, she expressed her disappointment and frustration at continuing to be the only black female lead almost four years later.
False images; Melissa Herwitt / E! Illustration
And it's not that there haven't been strong candidates in recent years to be the first Black Bachelor: Marquel Martin was a fan favorite during Andi Dorfmanseason, viewers overflowed Reid Willscalm charisma and fashionable wardrobe during the season of Becca Kufrin and Eric Bigger, who did it for the last three years of Rachel's season, had plenty of support behind him to be the next single, thanks to his compelling back story and his infinitely positive outlook. ("It's miracle season,quot; was his motto, with the personal trainer basically doing the job of the ABC promotion team for them.)
And then there was Mike Johnson, one of the featured contestants of Hannah BrownThe season.
An air force veteran with a million dollar smile and that face and that body and that Sensitivity, Mike was eliminated in the seventh week, fans quickly started campaigning for him to be the next Bachelor before he could even buckle up on the van ride to the airport.
AND Rob mills, the senior vice president of alternative programming and reality at ABC, confirmed that he was in the running for the position.
"He is someone that people really love. He has a great history. We have someone who has served our country, has really suffered heartbreak," he said. Entertainment tonight at the time. "You have a billion dollar smile and he looks great. He has a lot of fans; those are the reasons why he is in dispute more than, 'Oh, this is great, we can check that now'."
However, before the announcement was made that Peter Weber would be the next bachelor, a source told E! News that the pilot had been the all-time favorite and the producers were waiting to see how Mike was doing. Bachelor in Paradise played.
"Peter has always been her boy," a source told E! at the time. "He's older, he has a career, and he has a great backstory. He can definitely put on a show."
To dissect that line of reasoning, Peter was 28, Mike was 31; Peter is a pilot, Mike is a portfolio manager and an Air Force veteran; Hannah broke Peter's heart after they had sex four times at a windmill, Mike's last relationship ended after his ex suffered a devastating miscarriage.
Before the final decision, Burke, the current ABC president, addressed the cast on the network's summer press tour.
"I can tell you that the talks are continuing about who will be the next Bachelor," Burke told reporters in August 2019. "I think the show has worked hard to increase diversity in the cast. And, as that evolves, we & # 39; We will continue to see more diversity in the franchise. "
A month later, Peter was officially named the next Bachelor.
After learning that he would not be the next Bachelor, Mike expressed his desire to see more representation in the franchise in the future.
"I think of diversity more than black and white. And yes, Peter has a Cuban mother, but let's be honest … he's white, right? And that is being completely transparent," Mike told Entertainment tonight. "I think there should be an Asian advantage, an Indian advantage … diversity is not just black and white. It is not just salt and pepper."
He went on to say, "A Black Bachelor should have been chosen," adding that the show "knows what they are doing for their audience."
And that begins again Bachelor's version of the chicken or egg conversation, a frustrating and seemingly endless cycle of trying to explain the lack of diversity.
That is, until June 8, when the Baccalaureate Diversity Campaign was officially launched, asking the franchise to take action. "40 seasons. 18 years. 1 black lead," reads Simple and Effective Marketing.
"In one of the 40 seasons … that's literally on par with the presidency," Rachel said recently on The Ringer & # 39; s Single party podcast "If you continue this way, you have a better chance of becoming the President of the United States as a person of color than being the leader of this franchise."
To put that in perspective, there is a one in 200 million chance of becoming president.
"The franchise, and all who represent it, must reflect and honor the racial diversity of our country, both in front of and behind the camera," says the campaign.
At press time, the Change.org petition has more than 75,000 signatures, with many cast members including Rachel, Nick Viall, Seinne Fleming, Tyler Cameron and Sharpe Jubilee among others, expressing support for the campaign and calling for the franchise to commit to 13 calls to action, including a promise to issue BIPOC so that at least 35% of contestants advance, hire a diversity consultant and select a black leader for The BachelorThe 25th season, something they have not been able to do despite the fact that Fleiss expressed his desire to do it in 2017.
"I can't wait to try again," Fleiss told the New York Times about bringing in another person of color as the protagonist after Rachel's tenure. "I think it's important."
But pointing out that there is a problem of diversity is not the same as actively addressing it and working to rectify it. And many Bachelor Nation viewers and members say they are fed up … especially Rachel, who has vowed to disassociate herself from the franchise if she doesn't address her race issues after years of asking for changes (in her official podcast). that she co-hosts, no less).
"Only time will tell how the franchise will respond, but to date they have remained silent," he wrote in a blog post. "Until then, be sure to tune in on Mondays for all the white reasons to watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever, as each week will highlight what's wrong with this franchise."
ABC and WBTV have yet to comment on the request or respond to a request for comment, although both have expressed support for the Black Lives Matter movement.