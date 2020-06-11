The 4 best Detroit delicatessen to visit now – Up News Info Detroit

Looking to try the best delicatessen?

Hoodline searched the numbers to find the best delicatessen in Detroit, using Yelp's data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to achieve your dreams.

1. Unta Deli + Café

First on the list is Spread Deli + Coffee. Located at 4215 Cass Ave. in Midtown, the deli, offering sandwiches, coffee, tea, and more, is Detroit's highest-rated deli, with five stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mudgie & # 39; s Deli & Wine Shop

Next up is Corktown's Mudgie’s Deli & Wine Shop, located at 1413 Brooklyn St. With four stars from 87 reviews on Yelp, the deli, wine bar, and traditional American place has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Hygrade Deli

The Millennium Village Hygrade Deli, located at 3640 Michigan Ave., is another top pick, with Yelpers giving the store four stars out of 123 reviews.

4. Lou’s Deli

Lou’s Deli, a delicatessen in Bagley, is another option, with four stars out of 43 Yelp reviews. Head to 8220 W. McNichols Road to see for yourself.

