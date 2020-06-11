The & # 39; trillion & # 39; star Asian Kate Dillon Wants SAG Awards to Erase Gender-Specific Categories

Instagram

The first non-binary artist on television presented an open letter urging SAG leaders to make the award show more inclusive for artists who do not identify as male or female.

Up News Info –

Asia Kate Dillon, the first prime-time non-binary performer on American television, has asked the heads of the Screen Actors Guild Awards to remove the gender-specific awards.

The "Thousands of millions"star, was invited by committee members to join a panel of judges for a number of categories ahead of next year's award ceremony, including the actress in a lead role and the male actor in a lead role, and Responding to the offer on Wednesday, June 10, Dillon sent an open letter to SAG leaders urging them to make the award show more inclusive for artists who do not identify as male or female.

The star's plea says in part: "Separating people based on their assigned sex and / or gender identity is not only irrelevant when it comes to how a performance should be judged, it is also a form of discrimination." .

"Your current categories not only erase non-binary identities by limiting artists to identifying themselves as male or female / male or female (not all SAG members like me), they also serve as an endorsement of the binary genre in general, that actively defends other forms of discrimination, including racism, patriarchy and gender violence. "

"The distinction between male and female performance categories was implemented as a means of combating the chronic and systemic neglect of cis women (born women), particularly white cis women, when it came to acting awards. This was despite from the fact that other categories were not reviewed in a similar way (such as director, best director / director / cinematographer / sound designer, etc.) "

The 35-year-old man, who was nominated for the Critics Choice Awards in 2018, 2019 and 2020, concluded the note by saying, "I would love to serve as a judge, provided that you take immediate steps to combine your performance awards into gender neutral categories. This courageous and backward step by my union would send a broad message that SAG not only supports me but also supports all of its non-binary and gender non-conforming members. "

The award bosses have yet to respond to Dillon's letter.