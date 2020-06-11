The & # 39; racial insensitivity & # 39; of Liberty U leadership leads basketball guard Asia Todd to transfer portal

In general, the announcement of a transfer by the player who averaged 8.6 points for a team that finished second in the Atlantic Sun Conference would not generate much attention. However, these are not ordinary times, and Asia Todd made a profound statement about his reason for entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Wearing a "Black Lives Matter,quot; shirt, Todd said he is leaving Liberty for a "bigger than basketball,quot; reason, the controversy that has engulfed Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., who was forced to apologize. after a racist tweet he sent. apparently to mock the use of face masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Falwell's tweet included an image of a person with a black face and another with a KKK uniform superimposed on a drawing of a medical mask. That led to the resignation of three African-American staff members, including the university's director of diversity.

"Due to racial insensitivity displayed within leadership and culture, it just doesn't align with my moral compass or my personal convictions," said Todd. "Therefore, I had to do what felt best in my heart and defend what is right."

Announcement: I have entered my name on the Transfer Portal and will no longer attend Liberty University 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LwESGkjwNs – Asia Todd🔛🔝🔜🏀 (@hoopersgalore_) June 11, 2020

LeeQuan McLaurin, who had been Liberty's director of diversity, told MSNBC that Liberty's student body went from 10 percent black to 4 percent between 2007 and 2018.

"Some draw a direct line between the beginning of the divisive, callous and uncomplicated approach to President Falwell's policy and that fall," he wrote in an email to the network.

Todd said his decision "was not made lightly,quot; and "had nothing to do with basketball or the show." She called the Liberty show, coaching staff, and players "incredible." Todd said he developed lifelong relationships that he will continue to appreciate.

A freshman 5-9 freshman from Clayton, North Carolina, Todd averaged 26 minutes per game and shot 41.3 percent on 3-pointers.

She delivered two of her best games as the season drew to a close, scoring the best 24 points of her career on 9-of-14 shooting in the regular season finale game, against Kennesaw State, and then followed with 20 on an A-Sun tournament victory over Kennesaw and 16 in a semifinal victory over northern Alabama. Liberty's appearance in the championship game was canceled along with so many other college basketball games as a result of the pandemic.

Her name has already been removed from Liberty's women's basketball roster for 2020-21.