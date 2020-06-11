Texas Reports Record Number of Coronavirus Patient Hospitalizations for Third Consecutive Day – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

AUSTIN, Texas (/AP) – Texas reported for the third day in a row with a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The upward trend comes six weeks after the Texas reopening that began in May.

Starting Friday, restaurants get permission to expand their dining rooms to near full capacity.

While thousands of hospital beds remain available, some officials are expressing concern.

During record week in Texas, Governor Greg Abbott and state health officials have pointed out critical points in rural counties with meat packing plants and jails.

On Wednesday, some big city officials and health experts linked the increasing numbers with the reopening of businesses and the increasingly complacent people with social distancing.

"This is a troubling trend," said Dr. Mark Escott, the interim health authority for Austin Public Health in the Texas capital. Around Travis County set a record Tuesday with 161 new cases, nearly double its previous peak in a single day.

The 2,153 hospitalizations in Texas on Wednesday reflect a 42% increase in patients admitted to COVID-19 since Memorial Day, when restless beach visitors swarmed along the Texas coast and a water park near Houston It opened to large crowds in defiance of Abbott's orders at the time.

Texas is one of several states across the country facing an increasing virus load as summer begins. In Arkansas, hospitalizations on Wednesday rose 83% from Memorial Day, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will still move forward with the relaxing hospital restrictions next week.

Arizona and North Carolina are also very close to their growing number.

On Wednesday, Governor Abbott reiterated that he was "concerned but not alarmed,quot; in Texas.

He has not signaled any intention to re-establish social or commercial restrictions and urged residents to continue wearing masks, disinfecting their hands and maintaining social distance.

"People need to realize that COVID-19 has not suddenly left the state of Texas. It still exists," Abbott told Lubbock's KLBD television station.

Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the Baylor College of Medicine's National School of Tropical Medicine, said testing and contact tracing were not enough when the society began to reopen.

"It was about emphasizing the openness of the economy," Hotez said. "I don't like predicting bad news and then having to happen. There's no satisfaction in this, but it was kind of predictable and predictable."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

