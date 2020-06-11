Texas payday loans have an average interest rate of 600% – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () – As millions of Americans struggle to pay the bills, several payday lenders offer relief in the form of quick cash.

But these deals could end up costing borrowers much more in the long run.

Consumer advocates argue that these loans appear even more attractive to vulnerable clients in light of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know they are advertising to people during this financial crisis," said Yasmin Farahi, senior policy adviser for the Responsible Loan Center.

Farahi referred to recent claims made by various companies in the wake of the pandemic.

"Concerned about the coronavirus? Title loans can bring you relief, ”says a blog on the Texas Car Title & Payday Loan website. "If you're already living off one paycheck to the next … then you may want to think about infusing your income with a title loan. Getting a Texas title loan can give you a sense of relief and the cash you need , especially during this time. "

On its website, Advance America proclaims, "We are here to help you before or after your stimulus check arrives."

Texas Car Title & Payday Loan and Advance America did not respond to requests for comment before the deadline.

Farahi said in Texas that payday loans have an average interest rate of 600%.

"While it is marketed as a quick financial solution, it does lead to the debt trap," said Farahi, who advised consumers to choose other forms of credit.

But advocates of small dollar loans argue that people need these loans now more than ever.

"In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever for Americans to access authorized and regulated forms of credit," said D. Lynn De Valut, president of the Association for Community Financial Services of America. "This is why low-money lenders have been considered essential businesses so that we can continue to serve our communities during the pandemic, just as we have for decades."

CFSAA is the business group that represents small cash lenders.

De Valut added that the industry has seen a decline in loan volumes during the pandemic.

"Many of our clients are paying off loans, many are saving, and many have cut expenses, so they choose not to seek loans," wrote De Valut. "However, CFSA member companies are working in every possible way to meet the needs of customers who use our products and services during the COVID-19 pandemic, including by offering flexible payment terms."

According to Ann Baddour, director of the Texas Appleseed Fair Financial Services Project, there are no statistics available on how many people have turned to payday lenders during the pandemic.

But Baddour said rising unemployment may play a role.

"People are not using these products as much right now," said Baddour. "With so many unemployed people, it can mean they don't even qualify."

Baddour advised qualifying people to think twice.

Due to interest rates and fees, consumers could pay three times more than they initially borrowed.

"It is important to look at your finances and be very realistic about your repayment ability," said Baddour.

Instead of payday lenders, Baddour said consumers should seek help from organizations like CitySquare, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, or Catholic Charities.

In a recent note, the Texas Consumer Credit Commissioner's Office urged credit access companies to work with borrowers and be "practical, flexible, and empathetic."

The state asked entities to consider waiving late fees, seeking deferred payment plans that avoid negative credit reports, and suspending automatic recoveries, among other suggestions.

Some lenders, such as ACE Cash Express, said they have been helping clients during the crisis.

A spokesman released the following statement:

“Since the onset of the COVID 19 crisis, at ACE Cash Express, we have worked with our loan clients affected by the pandemic by suspending payment obligations and collection activity, exempting fees from late payments and NSF charges and the prevention of derogatory reports to credit bureaus, among other things. We will continue to work with our clients in this way. If used responsibly, short-term loans are a reasonable source of liquidity for those who do not have access to traditional credit. However, applicants must provide proof of income and repayment capacity, therefore, the demand for these loans has decreased dramatically in the current environment. "