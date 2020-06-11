Texas baby body found in overturned car in Red River identified as missing baby of Amber Alert – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

GAINESVILLE, Texas (/AP) – A 4-month-old girl who had been the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead in an overturned car on the Red River.

Lyrik Brown's body was found tied to his car safety seat around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The car was in the river under the Interstate 35 bridge near Gainesville. Her father Jeremy Nathaniel Brown, 30, was standing in the river next to the overturned car when authorities arrived.

The boy's body was found when the vehicle was recovered.

Brown's girlfriend, who was the boy's mother, told Gainesville police on Monday that she and Lyrik were traveling in a car with Brown when she had an argument and a physical altercation with him. She said they stopped and got out of the car and continued the altercation when he returned to the car and drove away, the girl was still buckled in the car seat.

Brown is in the Gainesville Cooke County Detention Center without bond, charged with assault with serious bodily injury related to the altercation with his girlfriend.

Jail records do not include an attorney who can speak on Brown's behalf.

