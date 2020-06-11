Texas among top states calling for boycott of NFL according to Twitter data – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH () Texans are among those unhappy with the NFL in recent weeks, based on analysis of more than 100,000 tweets across the country.

The map below is based on geotagged data from Twitter in the past three weeks, tracking tweets and hashtags about boycotting the NFL. This includes hashtags like #boycottnfl, #nflboycott, #boycottthenfl, #nokaepernicknonfl, to name a few.

Boycott activity comes from people on both sides of the player protest theme.

Many are calling for boycotts due to recent video message from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, in which he apologized on behalf of the league for not supporting players' decisions to kneel in protest. In this way, anger those who feel that the protests do not respect the flag.

At the same time, those who support the protests and former QB Colin Kaepernick, wanted a direct apology to Kaepernick and rejoin the league, so they are boycotting for this reason, with hashtags like #nokaepernicknonfl.

The map shows that the Midwest and southern states appear to be the most active, with Mississippi as the state with the highest boycott.

The main states that plan to boycott the NFL are:

1. Mississippi

2. Florida

3. Iowa

4. Missouri

5. Tennessee

6. Alabama

7. South Carolina

8. Texas

9. Maine

10. Indiana

The map was produced by sportsinsider.com, using trending software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.