Terrifying test shows how fast viral DNA can spread

The CDC says that transmission of the coronavirus to surfaces is unlikely, since COVID-19 spreads mainly through droplets.

New research showed that surrogate viral DNA placed on a bed rail in a hospital isolation room reached 41% of the areas sampled in one room in 10 hours.

The study shows how easy it is for a pathogen to move from one surface to another, and underscores the importance of hygiene and protective equipment during the coronavirus pandemic to stop the spread.

The new coronavirus spreads from human to human by traveling in droplets of saliva of various sizes. Some are larger, the type that is expelled by coughing and sneezing. Some are much smaller and invisible to the human eye. Researchers have shown that these drops can circulate as they speak. That's where wearing masks and other protective gear, as well as social distancing measures, can help.

Those drops can also fall on various surfaces, so it is essential to wash your hands frequently and to clean surfaces and objects that are shared with others. The CDC updated the language on its COVID-19 pages to explain that transmission from surfaces is less likely, but the risk still exists. The virus can spread to surfaces and touching your eyes, mouth, or nose after touching contaminated objects could be risky.

Several studies have already shown that the virus can survive from a few hours to a few days in the air and on specific surfaces. New research now shows how easy it is for viral DNA to spread across surfaces in a hospital room. The pathogen left on a hospital bed rail was found in almost half of all sampled sites within 10 hours and persisted for five days. Fortunately, it was not a live strain of the new coronavirus.

Researchers from University College London replicated a section of DNA from a virus that infects plants and cannot infect humans. They immersed him in 0.1 ml of water in concentrations similar to copies of SARS-CoV-2 from samples of patients with COVID-19, and planted him on a bed railing in an isolation room. That is the type of room in which coronavirus patients could be placed to reduce transmission.

After 10 hours, viral DNA reached the bed rails, door handles, armrests in waiting rooms, and toys and books in a children's play area. The researchers found the virus in 41% of the sampled areas across the room. The spread continued, reaching 52% of those areas in three days before falling to 41% on the fifth day.

The virus spread mainly to nearby regions, including a multi-bed room and treatment rooms. On the third day, 86% of the sites sampled in clinical areas were contaminated, and on the fourth day, 60% of the samples near the bed area were positive. That does not mean that the coronavirus would live that long on surfaces. But it could spread just as quickly, posing a risk of infection in those crucial first minutes.

As with other studies, there is another caveat. It is unclear whether the viral DNA remaining on the surfaces would be infectious or the likelihood of a person becoming infected in this way.

The purpose of the study is to emphasize the importance of proper hygiene and cleaning practices, as well as the need for personal protective equipment in settings where there are confirmed patients with COVID-19. The researchers note that the surrogate virus can be removed with a disinfecting wipe or soap and water, just like the new coronavirus.

"Our surrogate was inoculated once at one site, and staff, patients, and visitors spread through surface contact," said Dr. Lena Ciric, lead author of the UCL study. "However, a person with SARS-CoV-2 will kill the virus in more than one place, by coughing, sneezing, and touching surfaces."