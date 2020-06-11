Tennis star Roger Federer rules out return to competition before 2021 due to knee injury

Tennis superstar Roger Federer announced Wednesday that he will remain off the court until 2021 after a third surgical knee procedure.

The 38-year-old Swiss tennis teacher said he underwent "an additional rapid arthroscopic procedure,quot; on his right knee a few weeks ago after experiencing a setback during his rehabilitation from surgery in February.

"Now, just like I did before the 2017 season, I plan to take the time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level," he wrote in a statement.

"I will greatly miss my fans and the tour, but I hope to see everyone back on tour at the beginning of the 2021 season," he added.

The 20th individual Grand Slam champion interrupted his 2016 season due to knee and back injuries, the first of which required surgical intervention.

When he returned to the court in 2017, he had dropped to 16th in the ATP rankings, but finished the season in second place after winning a total of seven titles, including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Federer played his last game of 2020 at the Australian Open when he lost in straight sets in the semifinal against Serbian Novak Djokovic, who took the title.

The Tennis Professionals Association (ATP) suspended play in March for an initial period of six weeks due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The suspension has been extended until July 31.

"We continue to evaluate all of our options in an effort to resume the Tour as soon as it is safe to do so, including the possibility of rescheduling events later in the season," President Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement.

Tournaments taking place from August 1, 2020 are maintained for now.

Federer is the oldest male player on the ATP circuit and has yet to express his desire to retire, but this new extended break is likely to fuel speculation.

The Swiss ace holds the record for most individual Grand Slams titles for men, ahead of Spaniards Rafal Nadal and Djokovic, who are 19 and 17 respectively.

With pre-tax earnings of $ 106 million, he also ranked first on Forbes magazine's latest list of highest-paid athletes, ahead of soccer superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.