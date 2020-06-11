Tennis star James Blake remembers a police officer who approached him before the US Open. USA

James Blake It is opening.

During your virtual visit to Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the tennis professional recalled a past experience with police brutality that occurred while he was in New York for the US Open. USA from 2015.

"I was waiting for the car to take me to the Open and just waiting outside my hotel when an officer ran up and ran into me, slammed me into the wall and threw me to the ground, handcuffed me, and had me in custody for about 10 to 15 minutes without me doing anything, "he said to the host Jimmy Fallon. "And he was standing there, ready to get to the Open and they said he looked like a suspect. It turns out the suspect was from a credit card scam they were running. Nothing violent. In my opinion, there is no reason to necessarily tackle someone."

As he continued, Blake remembered that everything changed in a fraction of a second. "He made me fall with my face on the pavement and put my knee on my back and he was handcuffing me," he said. "And the first thing he said was, you know, ierra Close your mouth. Put your arms back."

While in custody, the athlete shared that his mind went to conversations he would have with his father about what to do when interacting with the police.