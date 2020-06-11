Tennis star James Blake remembers a police officer who approached him before the US Open. USA

Shutterstock
James Blake It is opening.
During your virtual visit to Tonight's show starring Jimmy Fallon, the tennis professional recalled a past experience with police brutality that occurred while he was in New York for the US Open. USA from 2015.
"I was waiting for the car to take me to the Open and just waiting outside my hotel when an officer ran up and ran into me, slammed me into the wall and threw me to the ground, handcuffed me, and had me in custody for about 10 to 15 minutes without me doing anything, "he said to the host Jimmy Fallon. "And he was standing there, ready to get to the Open and they said he looked like a suspect. It turns out the suspect was from a credit card scam they were running. Nothing violent. In my opinion, there is no reason to necessarily tackle someone."
As he continued, Blake remembered that everything changed in a fraction of a second. "He made me fall with my face on the pavement and put my knee on my back and he was handcuffing me," he said. "And the first thing he said was, you know, ierra Close your mouth. Put your arms back."
While in custody, the athlete shared that his mind went to conversations he would have with his father about what to do when interacting with the police.
"At that time, it's 2015, there were still a lot of media signals: lots of cases of police violence by black men and women killed or harmed by the police," Blake said. "So, my first thought is to go back to the conversation I had with my father, go back to all those instances and my first statement was:" I am 100% compliant. Whatever you say, I'm 100% compliant. "Because I know I don't want to be a statistic and everything else can be solved after, you know, any legal battle, your identity mistake. Whatever it is, you can solve more late. But, you just comply. "
He added: "It is really a sad situation. It is really a sad state of affairs that there has to be that set of rules and that every black man in this country knows them, that you have to be completely emasculated, you have to do what they say."
Despite the police officer's mistake, Blake said he never received an apology from him.
"The only thing he said when he let me go was that the person they were looking for is still in the area, which has no effect on me," he said. "I received an apology from the Mayor of New York City Bill) by Blasio and an apology from the police commissioner when they realized what happened, and realized that there was a video out there. But never an apology from him. "
"And in terms of, like, trying to get justice, I tried a lot," he continued. "I mean, this is why I am so encouraged right now by today's events that I screamed and screamed for two years, I took an internal trial against this police officer, trying to get any kind of liability. And all he lost was a five-day vacation from this and it was his fifth incident. "
"He had had four others, all against African American men, one when he broke a man's jaw, and lost five days on vacation," he continued. "And they said he couldn't be fired because it's not fair because the precedent before this for cases like this wasn't so strict. That's where you just have to change it."
Blake went to the media that same day to share what had happened in hopes of change. "It just made sense that I had to say something," he explained. "And I went to the media and my eyes were opened to many things because, if I hadn't gone to the media, I realized that none of those officers filed a report. Then nothing would have happened. They never would. I said something, there was some kind of incident. Any kind of event. "
"And if I wasn't who I was and had the ability to go to the media, if I'm James Blake, the accountant goes to my 9-5 and I don't have the means to get his ID numbers, his names, which I didn't and I consider myself to be quite calm and serene under pressure. I didn't think about doing that, "he continued. "So the only way I could do it was by going to the media. And then, I realized that I had to do something that would help others in this situation and not just me because I am lucky to have the voice that I I have."
ME! News has contacted the NYPD for comment and has yet to receive a response.
