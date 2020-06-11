Tech YouTuber Linus Sebastian recalls a decade of fun and nonsense

About 300,000 years ago before quarantine began, we sat down with YouTuber Mark "Markiplier,quot; Fischback and asked him to tell us about some of his most popular video comments and his path to millions of subscribers. (Lordy, was it really January that long ago?) You answered positively, so today we have another video along the same lines: we are talking to the second most famous Linus on the Internet, Linus Sebastian of Linus Tech Tips.

We are big Linus fans here at Orbiting headquarters, mainly because he does the kind of tech projects that most of us just joke about. Hey, how about building a 320TB NAS? Or upgrade your Wi-Fi network with enough capacity and equipment to handle the crowd at Yankee Stadium? Or, my personal favorite, how about separating a gaming PC so hilariously powerful that seven players can use it simultaneously? (And why stop at seven?)

Linus's signature mocking smile and devil-caring demeanor were on display when we sat down (virtually) with Linus a couple of weeks ago to shoot this video, the second in a series we tentatively called "Personal Story." "We delved into the comments on some of his older YouTube videos to get his reactions, and we couldn't confuse him even once; it turns out that, like many creators who really care about their creations, Linus actually reads almost all of the comments.

Who is the next one?

If you continue to enjoy this series, I am really interested in some suggestions on who to talk to below. As we level up our video powers, the sphere of famous and adjacent people who will speak to us on camera is expanding, and it is even more fun to shoot videos with funny people than to watch videos with funny people. Please leave some notes in the comments if there is anyone you would like us to sit down with!