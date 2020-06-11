Taraji P. Henson meets Jussie Smollett on a walk after her hate crime drama

WENN

The Cookie Lyon artist is seen walking alongside her former on-screen son, as well as her sister Jurnee Smollett, as she heads to the woods in Los Angeles.

Taraji P. Henson stays for Jussie Smolletton the side after all the real life drama surrounding it. The actress has been seen reuniting with her ex "Empire"Co-star, months after he was caught on an accusation of staging a false hate crime assault.

On Wednesday, June 10, the on-screen mother-son duo was spotted on a walk in Los Angeles. With her freshly dyed bright red hair, she couldn't miss Taraji, even though half of her face was hidden under her black hat, while her white mask was on her chin. The "Think like a man"star also donned a white tank top with black shorts and a pair of white sneakers.

She and Jussie seemed to be having a fun conversation as the actor / singer was portrayed smiling. She donned a white T-shirt and red shorts with white sneakers, while complementing with a black hat and dark aviator glasses. He also held a white scarf, which would possibly be used to cover his face.

Taraji and Jussie were not alone as they were joined by their sister Jurnee Smollett, who rocked a white tank top that was rolled up to reveal her toned abs, gray pants, and black sneakers. He also wore a white cap and carried a bottle of water.

In January 2019, Jussie claimed that he had become a victim of a hate crime in Chicago. After a police investigation that led to the suspected attackers, two brothers of Nigerian descent, he was charged with a class 4 felony for filing a false police report in February.

In March, all charges brought against Jussie were dropped, but "Empire" creator Lee Daniels stated that Jussie will not be returning to the show. Taraji, meanwhile, showed her support for the 37-year-old woman, saying that she is "happy … the truth has finally been released, because I knew it all along."