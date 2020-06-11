‘Take some courses. Keep going ’- Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – As the days approach her departure as head of the University of California system, Janet Napolitano has taken the time to reflect on the impact the COVID-19 outbreak had in her final year in The charge.

Like all universities in California and the country, the virus outbreak disrupted in-person classes on the campus of 10 campuses, more than 280,000 UC students. Campuses were emptied, students went home or off campus to continue the academic year online.

In a lengthy interview with the New York Times on Thursday, among the issues he mentioned was the impact the COVID-19 outbreak will have on the education system.

When asked about students considering taking a gap year because they claim they want to experience the campus lifestyle, Napolitano, who has been at the forefront of the UC system since September 2013, did not regret his words. his advice.

"While universities would not be normal, there are no normal reasons for taking a gap year," he told the newspaper. "What are you going to do? Sit at home and tease your parents? No, take some classes. Let's get to work."

At all levels, school officials in California have been trying to chart a course for the fall semester. Will the classes stay online? Will there be in-person classes on campus or in schools? Or will it be a hybrid? Those are the questions that educators are trying to answer.

Marin County schools have been experimenting with class setups to see what will work with the need for social distancing.

Meanwhile, Stanford officials have come up with a plan that is a hybrid of online and classroom instruction. Under the plan, students would be rotated on and off campus for trimesters.

Upon rotation, most college students would be on campus for two quarters, would learn remotely for one quarter, and would allow each student on campus to sleep in their own private space, authorities said.

Stanford intends to welcome new freshmen and transfer students to campus for the fall trimester and graduate seniors on campus during the spring, but the school has not made an official decision.

For students on campus, there will be social distance, along with limitations on meetings. Students are likely to be asked not to travel outside of the local area or to isolate themselves upon return.

Napolitano believes that the UC system will be a mix both online and internally.

"I think more students will have a more hybrid education: in person, high contact, with teachers there with them in the classroom, but also more available online," he told the newspaper.

When asked to compare his vision to that of the California State University System, which will be all online this fall, Napolitano said the UC system "will be much less governed. Campuses will have more in-person offerings and will restock the bedrooms at least to some extent. "

On August 1, Napolitano will go from being president of the University of California to simply being a faculty member at the University of California Goldman School of Public Policy.