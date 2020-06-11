Tag Ultimate Tag ’and‘ Game On! ’Top Wednesday, proof Bulletproof’ Returns Low – Up News Info

Fox Definitive label and the CBS comedy show Game On! He shared the top spot on primetime Wednesday, and they both scored 0.5 in the 18-49 age demographic of adults. The extreme version of the classic gaming game generated 1.86 million viewers, but Game On! it surpassed it, adding 3.58 million viewers.

In the CW, bulletproof (0.1, 386,000) He returned for season 2, matching the series lows. A new episode of The 100 (0.2, 678,000) was on par with last week.

ABC Presentation "The Wonderful World of Disney" by Big Hero 6 (0.5, 2.50 million) stumbled upon last week's presentation of Above, while a new episode of Agents of Marvel S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.3, 1.60M) was stable.

NBC served replays of their Chicago trio, which were the most watched shows on Wednesday; Chicago Fire obtained the largest audience with 4.13 million viewers.