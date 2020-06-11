T-Mobile CEO New Tweets "Bye Tucker Carlson,quot; Will No Longer Sponsor You

The new T-Mobile CEO tweeted "Goodbye Tucker Carlson,quot; several times this week and said his company will no longer sponsor Carlson's Fox News program after Carlson made racist remarks on Monday night. Sievert's tone in these tweets appears to be an attempt to emulate the famous brash tone of John Legere, his predecessor.

In response to several angry customers on Twitter, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert tweeted that his company was not running ads on the show and that it would not move forward. Here it is An example:

Same. We do not run ads on that show and we will not run ads on that show in the future. Bye Tucker Carlson! – Mike Sievert (@MikeSievert) June 10, 2020

T Mobile cleared up more, saying the company has not run ads on the Carlson show since May and that it has canceled "all future locations."

Of course. We haven't posted any announcements on Tucker Carlson tonight since early May and have canceled all future locations. We will continue to support those who oppose racial injustice. – T-Mobile (@TMobile) June 10, 2020

Carlson's comments were broadcast Monday night. "This can be many things, right now we are living, but it is definitely not about black lives and remember that when they come for you, and at this rate, they will," said Carlson, echoing the racist sentiment against the protests. of Black Lives Matters have been held in all 50 US states. USA And across the world, many of whom have seen the police explode in violence against many peaceful and legal assemblies.

You can watch a video of Carlson's comments here. The quote above starts in 24 seconds.

A Fox News spokesman tried to deflect criticism by suggesting that it was the Democratic leaders, not the protesters, that Carlson believed would "come for,quot; his audience.

Disney, Papa johns, Smile Direct Club, and other major advertisers have withdrawn their ads from Tucker Carlson tonight in response to Carlson's comments. Deadline reported that the Disney / ABC ads were placed on their show "by third-party error." SmileDirectClub also claims he only ran "a brief campaign on all news channels that ended in late May." You can see a list of the top Carlson advertisers who have retired at Media issues.

Fox News features The edge that "all national dollars / ads were moved to other programs and no national money has been lost."