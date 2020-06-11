Sydney Refugee Rights Protest Demonstration Banned by NSW Supreme Court

The Supreme Court blocked a planned refugee rights protest in Sydney this weekend after organizers were accused of playing "Russian roulette,quot; amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

Judge Michael Walton granted a request by the New South Wales Police for the protest to be declared a banned public meeting Thursday night after RAC organizer James Supple told the court that they expected a modest crowd from around from 150 to 200.

The rally, which was being organized by the Refugee Action Coalition (RAC), was scheduled to take place at Sydney City Hall on Saturday afternoon.

The court was also told that the RAC would seek to email a list of protesters who attended the rally to the authorities, as well as ask protesters to wear masks in hopes that the event will continue.

But Judge Walton accepted the arguments made by Lachlan Gyles SC, representing NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, who cited health concerns.

The judge acknowledged that while the risk of COVID-19 in New South Wales has decreased in recent weeks, any measure to reduce current levels of restriction and allow mass meetings of individuals should be "moderate and gradual,quot; for fear of another. virus outbreak.

"Those public health risks, even in mitigated form, outweigh the rights of public assembly and freedom of expression in the public context," said Judge Walton.

Meanwhile, NSW police urge people not to attend an unauthorized rally related to the Black Lives Matter campaign.

The action is scheduled for Sydney City Council on Friday night with more than 1,000 people waiting to attend, according to the event's Facebook page.

But assistant commissioner Mick Willing says the event is not authorized because the police have not been formally notified.

"We all appreciate the sensitivities around (the BLM case) and global events have made an impression on us all, but I ask people not to attend the rally tomorrow night," Willing told reporters on Thursday. .

Willing said the police force would deploy "significant resources,quot; to enforce the existing COVID-19 health order, which prohibits mass meetings.

People could be transferred and potentially arrested if they choose to attend Friday's event, the assistant commissioner said.

"We have shown a moderate and measured approach when it comes to issuing violations regarding health orders to date. That will not change."